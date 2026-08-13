5 Netflix-Exclusive Sci-Fi Movies That Everyone Needs To Watch At Least Once

It's no secret that most Netflix-original movies are mid at best. More often than not, the streaming platform has yet to figure out the recipe to make films that are as prestigious and high-quality as its original shows can be. There's just something off about the movies that premiere on this streaming giant or, at best, have a limited theatrical release before being added to the online library. Worse yet, Netflix has been canceling some of its critically acclaimed shows way too early, such as "The OA" and "The Boroughs."

Luckily, there are exceptions that pop up every so often and show Netflix is indeed capable of producing great movies. Just think of examples like Noah Baumbach's "Marriage Story," Jane Campion's "The Power of the Dog," or the multiple Oscar-winning "All Quiet on the Western Front" from a few years ago. Today, however, we're focusing on five Netflix-exclusive sci-fi flicks that deserve a watch from both genre fans and casual viewers.