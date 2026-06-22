This Netflix Sci-Fi Series From The Creators Of Stranger Things Was Canceled Too Soon

What if, instead of it being teens who deal with horrors beyond human comprehension in "Stranger Things," it's senior citizens in a retirement community instead? That's essentially the premise behind the Duffer Brothers' recent Netflix show, "The Boroughs." The show was about Sam Cooper (Alfred Molina) resentfully moving into a retirement home where he has to figure out how to spend the rest of his life. This quickly changes when Sam sees things he shouldn't see, eventually realizing that there are horrors lurking in the shadows that he and some like-minded misfits need to unravel.

"The Boroughs" had an incredibly positive reception from both the general audience and critics alike. It has constantly topped Netflix charts since its first episode aired — it was the second most-streamed show on Netflix in its debut week and took the top spot the week that followed. The series dropped in ratings after that but stayed within the top 10 up until its cancellation on June 17, less than a month after its initial release on May 21.

The show was clearly gaining traction, and it was highly praised as well. It scored a highly impressive 97% average viewer rating among critics and a respectable 79% among the general audience on Rotten Tomatoes. Even the casting benefited the show, featuring stars like Alfred Molina, Geena Davis, Bill Pullman, and more. A second season should've been guaranteed, but Netflix pulled the plug without warning or explanation before the first month mark. With only one season, "The Boroughs" remains a great show that you can binge in one day, so long as you're aware that there won't be a continuation.