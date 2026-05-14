5 Underrated Netflix Shows You Can Binge In One Day

The big red N of Netflix continues to cast a shadow of streaming service supremacy, and it's not hard to see why. With some award-winning hits and shows that have become pop culture phenomena like "Stranger Things," "You," and "Bridgerton," we're almost spoilt for choice. But where does that leave some of the underdogs hiding among the streamer's recommendations? What about the ones that are hits with niche audiences, or the classics that were canceled too soon?

Not only have we put together a list of egregiously underrated shows on Netflix, but also ones that you could probably binge in a day and still have time to relax, or whatever it is you do after binging a show. From animated swordmasters to super-secret spies, this collection of shows is all worth your attention, and in some cases, provides a taster for more of what's to come. So what are you waiting for? Fire up the TV and start adding these to your watch list after you're done with your usual comfort show. You could be about to add one that you didn't even know about.