Michael Douglas And Kathleen Turner's Indiana Jones-Style '80s Movies Deserve Another Look
Anyone who was up in arms over the prospect of Robert Pattinson being James Bond and Batman clearly doesn't recall the era when Harrison Ford played both Han Solo and Indiana Jones. The legendary superstar dominated theaters in the 1980s as the scruffy-looking nerf herder and the Nazi-punching archaeologist, and competing Hollywood studios tried to replicate his latter role. Cannon Films released "King Solomon's Mines" in 1985 with Richard Chamberlain and Sharon Stone; Richard Donner bundled a bunch of kids together the same year with "The Goonies"; and Eddie Murphy applied his comedic chops to adventure in "The Golden Child" in 1986. All of them made a good effort to give Indy some competition, but the one that perhaps came closest was "Romancing the Stone," starring Michael Douglas, Kathleen Turner, and Danny DeVito.
Helmed by Robert Zemeckis (director of time-travel classic, "Back to the Future"), the film casts Turner as romance novelist Joan Wilder, who is forced out of her cushy life in New York City to rescue her widowed sister, who is held for ransom by a band of Colombian criminals. As luck would have it, her harebrained rescue attempt collides with Jack T. Colton (Douglas), an exotic bird smuggler who has clearly raided Dr. Jones' wardrobe and is cut from the same cloth as Ford's other famous adventurer from another galaxy. As shameless as it was in riffing on the "Indiana Jones" franchise, audiences and critics alike took a shine to "Romancing the Stone" and got one more adventure, too.
Jack T. Colton is a shameless but worthy rival of Indiana Jones
At a time when the world was itching for more adventure outside of Harrison Ford's movies, audiences lapped up "Romancing the Stone." The movie still has charm, and the chemistry between Douglas and Turner was undeniable. Adding Danny DeVito as the movie's comic relief also helped. All that mixed together led to a success with critics and at the box office, with the film earning $115 million against a $10 million budget.
On Rotten Tomatoes, the film has a score of 85%, beating "Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade" by 1%. Peter Travers of People Magazine said, "Turner is terrific, Douglas is fine, and the action is slam-bang. Add lots of laughs, and it all works out just right." Legendary critic Roger Ebert also praised the film, saying "After all the 'Raiders' rip-offs, it's fun to find an adventure film that deserves the comparison, that has the same spirit and sense of humor."
Unfortunately, whatever magic was mustered in "Romancing the Stone" wasn't replicated in the film's follow-up, "The Jewel of the Nile," which arrived the following year and proved to be a franchise killer. Nevertheless, Douglas made numerous attempts over the years to revive the franchise, first with talks of Turner and DeVito returning in "The Crimson Eagle" in 1997, and later between 2005 and 2008 in a spiritual successor titled "Racing the Monsoon" with Catherine Zeta-Jones. Even though none of this came to pass, there's no denying that the adventures of Joan Wilder and Jack Colton are still worth a rewatch if you need some adventure and Dr. Jones isn't available.