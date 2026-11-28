At a time when the world was itching for more adventure outside of Harrison Ford's movies, audiences lapped up "Romancing the Stone." The movie still has charm, and the chemistry between Douglas and Turner was undeniable. Adding Danny DeVito as the movie's comic relief also helped. All that mixed together led to a success with critics and at the box office, with the film earning $115 million against a $10 million budget.

On Rotten Tomatoes, the film has a score of 85%, beating "Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade" by 1%. Peter Travers of People Magazine said, "Turner is terrific, Douglas is fine, and the action is slam-bang. Add lots of laughs, and it all works out just right." Legendary critic Roger Ebert also praised the film, saying "After all the 'Raiders' rip-offs, it's fun to find an adventure film that deserves the comparison, that has the same spirit and sense of humor."

Unfortunately, whatever magic was mustered in "Romancing the Stone" wasn't replicated in the film's follow-up, "The Jewel of the Nile," which arrived the following year and proved to be a franchise killer. Nevertheless, Douglas made numerous attempts over the years to revive the franchise, first with talks of Turner and DeVito returning in "The Crimson Eagle" in 1997, and later between 2005 and 2008 in a spiritual successor titled "Racing the Monsoon" with Catherine Zeta-Jones. Even though none of this came to pass, there's no denying that the adventures of Joan Wilder and Jack Colton are still worth a rewatch if you need some adventure and Dr. Jones isn't available.