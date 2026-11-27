Oppo Could Make Users Pay To Use These Built-In Features On Their Phones
Oppo appears to be gearing up to charge smartphone owners a monthly subscription fee to continue using some of the AI features built into their devices. Screenshots shared by a user on X showcase three different AI subscription plans for Oppo's ColorOS 17, with prices starting at 289 Indian rupees (roughly $3) a month.
While not all AI features on Oppo smartphones appear to require a subscription, the changes could affect some of the more useful AI-powered tools the company offers. This move is especially noteworthy for OnePlus owners, many of whom are now making the jump from OxygenOS to ColorOS after OnePlus has stopped launching new products in some markets. While ColorOS 17 brings major changes to OnePlus phones, OnePlus has already confirmed that some AI features available through the operating system will have usage restrictions. Once users reach those limits, they'll either need to pay for additional usage or wait for their free allowance to reset.
Interestingly, Oppo itself already acknowledges the possibility of charging for some of these features in the fine print on its official website. However, neither Oppo nor OnePlus has announced how much users outside India might have to pay to keep using these features.
Which Oppo AI features will you have to pay for?
Based on the screenshots shared on X, Oppo plans to monetize three primary AI features through its new credit system. These include its live translation feature, AI photo agent, and transcription function. All three serve fairly different purposes, and depending on how you use your smartphone, you could find yourself burning through your monthly allowance rather quickly.
The AI photo agent, for instance, lets you edit photographs with natural language commands, rather than manually adjusting individual settings. You can even provide a reference image and have the AI apply a similar aesthetic to one of your own photographs. Live Translation, on the other hand, is designed to make it easier to communicate with people who speak other languages, while the transcription features built into Oppo's AI Recorder allow you to turn recorded conversations, meetings, and lectures into written text easily.
The good news is you shouldn't have to fork over any cash to use these features right away. Oppo notes that all three will include a limited amount of free usage, though additional charges may apply depending on your device and where you live. Additionally, other AI-powered tools, including some basic photo editing features, appear unaffected by the new credit system.
How much will Oppo's AI subscriptions cost?
Instead of offering unlimited access to these AI features for a set monthly fee, Oppo's subscription plans give users a monthly allotment of credits they can spend across all three features. The Basic plan costs 289 rupees (around $3) for 20,000 credits, while the Pro plan costs 579 rupees (around $6) for 50,000 credits. The most expensive Ultra plan costs 959 rupees (around $10) for 100,000 credits.
To give you an idea of how much usage you could get out of each plan, the Basic subscription will provide enough credits for approximately 50 AI Photo Agent requests or 100 minutes of translation, according to some reports. The Ultra subscription increases those allowances to 250 requests or 500 minutes of translation. Additionally, users who exhaust their monthly allowance can also reportedly purchase additional credits without upgrading their subscription, with prices starting at 189 rupees (around $2) for 10,000 credits.
Oppo isn't the only smartphone manufacturer looking for ways to monetize the AI features built into its devices. Samsung could introduce its own premium Galaxy AI subscription, and several of Google's AI-powered Android features are already locked behind a paywall. For now, though, it appears Oppo is rolling out these new plans only in India. However, it will likely roll them out in other markets that support Oppo devices, too.