Oppo appears to be gearing up to charge smartphone owners a monthly subscription fee to continue using some of the AI features built into their devices. Screenshots shared by a user on X showcase three different AI subscription plans for Oppo's ColorOS 17, with prices starting at 289 Indian rupees (roughly $3) a month.

While not all AI features on Oppo smartphones appear to require a subscription, the changes could affect some of the more useful AI-powered tools the company offers. This move is especially noteworthy for OnePlus owners, many of whom are now making the jump from OxygenOS to ColorOS after OnePlus has stopped launching new products in some markets. While ColorOS 17 brings major changes to OnePlus phones, OnePlus has already confirmed that some AI features available through the operating system will have usage restrictions. Once users reach those limits, they'll either need to pay for additional usage or wait for their free allowance to reset.

Interestingly, Oppo itself already acknowledges the possibility of charging for some of these features in the fine print on its official website. However, neither Oppo nor OnePlus has announced how much users outside India might have to pay to keep using these features.