The Dreame Aqua10 Ultra Roller Takes Cleaning To New Heights With Fresh Water Mopping
Robot vacuum cleaners have evolved at a dizzying pace in recent years, with a wide range of manufacturers constantly one-upping each other by introducing new features and innovations on their latest products. Dreame is one brand that has long been at the forefront of the smart home cleaning revolution, and with its new Aqua10 Ultra Roller, Dreame has addressed one of the most common complaints from owners of robot vacuums and mops: spreading dirty water all over the floor.
Instead of the typical rotating round mop, the Aqua10 Ultra Roller features a roller mop (as the name implies), providing extra clean floors. But that's just the beginning of this robot vacuum's features. It also has AI vision, climbing capabilities, 30,000PA suction power, and so much more. The Aqua10 Ultra Roller is also the first in the industry to combine fresh water mopping with intelligent carpet protection, so all your floors can be thoroughly cleaned without damage.
While the Aqua10 Ultra Roller typically costs $1,599.99, from October 13 to October 31, customers in the U.S. and Canada can get an extra 5% off with exclusive code DMHDAQUANA on both Amazon and the Dreame website. Don't wait to snatch up these savings!
Clean water for cleaner floors
Although the Dreame Aqua10 Ultra Roller is a powerful, capable all-in-one robot vacuum and mop combo, there's no question that the star of the show is the AquaRoll™ Mopping technology. Dreame's latest robovac features an extendable roller mop that is continuously being sprayed with fresh water so that the mop is always damp and never dirty.
The roller mop applies enough pressure to deeply clean any hard surface, spinning 100 times per minute with a high-speed motor to leave even the grimiest tiles and hardwood sparkling in its wake. As the mop spins, a scraper squeezes out all of the dirty water and shoots it off to a used water box to ensure only clean water is used to scrub your floors. Meanwhile, 12 nozzles spray the mop as the Aqua10 Ultra Roller maneuvers around your home.
Beyond the AquaRoll™ Mopping, Dreame's new release also marks the debut of FluffRoll™ Technology. Behind the mop itself is a separate fluffing module that spins in the opposite direction, fluffing the roller mop up so that it maintains cleaning effectiveness from start to finish. These moving parts all work in concert to leave your floors cleaner than you've seen them in ages.
Once the cleaning session is complete and the Aqua10 Ultra Roller returns to its base station, the roller mop is treated to a powerful self-wash that uses water up to 212 degrees Fahrenheit. This ThermoHub™ feature ensures that grease, stains, and odor are effectively removed.
Vacuuming doesn't play second fiddle
Of course, mopping is only part of the job, and while Dreame's mopping innovations take center stage, the Aqua10 Ultra Roller is also an incredibly capable vacuum. The upgraded AstroVision™ system allows the vacuum to avoid furniture, cords, toys, and even your pets as it finds the most sensible route through the home. All the while, the vacuum will be sucking up dirt, hair, and any other debris it encounters with 30,000Pa Vormax suction power.
Speaking of hair, detangling a robot vacuum's brush is up there with dirty water mopping as a major pain point for many users, but the HyperStream Detangling DuoBrush is here to resolve that issue as well. The combination of a TPU Rubber Brush, a Bristled Rubber Brush, and the design of the air duct ensure that everything goes straight to the dust tank.
Also, you don't have to worry about the mop dripping water everywhere, as the AutoSeal™ roller guard will automatically close as soon as the vacuum detects a carpet. This ensures that your carpets stay completely dry and don't produce odors over time. It's brilliant touches like these that put the Aqua10 Ultra Roller on another level.
Brains to match the brawn
Believe it or not, we've only scratched the surface when it comes to the vacuum's capabilities. For instance, the Aqua10 Ultra Roller features an upgraded FlexRise system for clearing small steps and thresholds. It can also retract its laser distance sensor to fit under low furniture, rely on StereoEdge™ Obstacle Avoidance to intelligently avoid objects, and extend both its side brush and roller mop to tackle hard-to-reach edges and corners.
Then there's the base station, which Dreame refers to as the PowerDock. It's an apt name, as the PowerDock automatically refills the vacuum's water tank, empties dust and dirt for 100 days without any intervention, dries the dust bag with hot air, cleans and dries and roller mop, and even refills and drains the water tanks on its own with the optional Water Hookup Kit. There's also a dual-solution compartment on the PowerDock – one for a floor cleaning solution and the other for a pet odor solution.
Combine all of these features with a smart app that lets you create a map of your home, set a cleaning schedule, and even capture photos of your pets, and it's easy to see why the Aqua10 Ultra Roller is one of the most exciting robot vacuums of 2025.
