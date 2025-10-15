The TOPDON TC002C Duo Thermal Camera Belongs In Every Homeowner's Toolbox

Sponsored Content. We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

It's tempting to call someone for help every time something goes wrong in your home, but what you might not realize is that having a thermal camera handy can save you a great deal of time, money, and stress. While a thermal camera might not be on your shopping list this fall, once you understand how invaluable they can be, you might change your tune. And if you're in the market for a thermal camera, the TOPDON TC002C Duo is not only one of the latest and most powerful you'll find but also among the most versatile ever released.

TOPDON has been in the business of diagnostic tools for years, but there's no question that this thermal camera represents a new pinnacle for the company. As the successor to its TC002C, the TC002C Duo now supports a wider variety of devices with USB-C connectors, from Android phones and tablets to Windows PCs and even the new iPhone 17.

One of its biggest assets is its size, as the TOPDON TC002C Duo weighs in at just 30 grams. As a point of comparison, the iPhone 17 weighs 177 grams, so even if you plug the thermal camera into an iPhone 17, it will only be a single gram heavier than the iPhone 17 Pro. Portability is key, and as long as you have a bag or a pocket, you can take TOPDON's thermal imager anywhere you go.