The TOPDON TC002C Duo Thermal Camera Belongs In Every Homeowner's Toolbox
Sponsored Content. We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
It's tempting to call someone for help every time something goes wrong in your home, but what you might not realize is that having a thermal camera handy can save you a great deal of time, money, and stress. While a thermal camera might not be on your shopping list this fall, once you understand how invaluable they can be, you might change your tune. And if you're in the market for a thermal camera, the TOPDON TC002C Duo is not only one of the latest and most powerful you'll find but also among the most versatile ever released.
TOPDON has been in the business of diagnostic tools for years, but there's no question that this thermal camera represents a new pinnacle for the company. As the successor to its TC002C, the TC002C Duo now supports a wider variety of devices with USB-C connectors, from Android phones and tablets to Windows PCs and even the new iPhone 17.
One of its biggest assets is its size, as the TOPDON TC002C Duo weighs in at just 30 grams. As a point of comparison, the iPhone 17 weighs 177 grams, so even if you plug the thermal camera into an iPhone 17, it will only be a single gram heavier than the iPhone 17 Pro. Portability is key, and as long as you have a bag or a pocket, you can take TOPDON's thermal imager anywhere you go.
Stay vigilant with the TOPDON TC002C Duo
Despite its compact form factor, the TOPDON TC002C Duo is even more capable than many of the most popular and pricey standalone thermal imaging cameras available today. Whatever you're in search of, you're likely to find it right away, as the TC002C Duo can read temperatures ranging from as low as -4 degrees Fahrenheit all the way up to 1022 degrees Fahrenheit, with a variance of just 3.6 degrees Fahrenheit or 2% in either direction.
With such a wide range, the applications for this thermal camera are limitless, giving users the ability to detect poor insulation in their homes, see which components might be overheating in their electronics, find pests hidden in the walls, or see heat signatures from animals at night. You won't have to get up close and personal, either, as the camera is capable of measuring temperature differences from up to 16.4 feet away.
Keeping your distance from a potential hazard is important, but it wouldn't be much use if the images were a blurry mess. That's why the TC002C Duo uses the company's patented TOPDON Image Super Resolution (TISR) to enhance the 256x192 thermal imaging to 512x384 for an even sharper image. Combined with a 25Hz refresh rate and less than 40mk thermal sensitivity, you'll have no trouble tracking heat in real time.
Thermal imaging in the palm of your hand
As sleek and portable as the camera itself is, the free TopInfrared app is just as streamlined. The app is available on both the App Store and Google Play, and unlike many apps connected to separate peripherals, this one isn't loaded with unnecessary features and functionality. As many reviewers note on both mobile app stores, it just works. Plug the TOPDON TC002C Duo into your iPhone or Android device, open the app, and you're just a few taps away from taking thermal photos and videos.
Perhaps the most impressive feature of the app is the guided home inspection, which will walk you through a series of steps to check your doors, windows, walls, HVAC, and more. Calling a handyman for the same service could cost hundreds, and while you might still need help from a professional, you now have the peace of mind to know you can detect the issues yourself, all thanks to a device smaller than a credit card.
If that peace of mind is something you're searching for, you can buy the TOPDON TC002C Duo on Amazon today for $249.99 -– that's 27% off the list price of $339.99.