How To Boost Your Personal Cybersecurity With Incogni

Sponsored Content. We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Our inboxes and messaging apps have become a minefield of scams. Several times a week, I'll receive a text or an email telling me I've won a prize, a package is delayed, or a stranger wants to offer me a new job. I'm as careful as I can be when it comes to virtual correspondence, but the sheer number of scams sent my way means a single mistake could put my data at risk. If you have found yourself similarly frustrated by the deluge of scams, you should know that they can often be traced back to people search sites and data brokers.

While you might use a people search site to reconnect with an old colleague or see if your date has a criminal background, it's also an incredibly rich resource for telemarketing firms, hackers, and scammers to gather personally identifiable information about countless individuals. They can find your full name, phone number, email address, current address, social media accounts, and more with the click of a button. But what if we told you there was something you could do to fight back?

Rather than wasting time blocking spoofed numbers and rejecting fake calendar invites, look into signing up for a data broker removal service like Incogni. We've written about Incogni many times, but as the years go by, the service it provides only becomes more vital. You just need to look at recent headlines to see the harm that people search sites can cause.