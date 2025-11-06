MOVA Z60 Ultra Roller Complete: Making The Case For The Future Of Roller Mops

For years, spinning mop pads were standard on home cleaning robots. They serve a purpose, but they're certainly not the most effective way to clean tile, vinyl, or hardwood floors. In fact, I own an older robot vacuum with mop pads, and even when they get the job done, they require frequent trips to the washer and need to be replaced a bit more often than I'd like. That's why MOVA made the jump to roller mops, which it believes is "the future of robot cleaning."

The speed at which robot vacuum manufacturers are moving makes it difficult to keep track of every advance and innovation, but the advent of roller mops might be the clearest step forward yet. Robot vacuums with mop pads often fail to apply enough pressure to handle truly stubborn stains, and either way, they're reusing dirty water as they scrub. If you have pets running around the house, leaving food chunks scattered on hardwood or tiles, you're going to need a powerful vacuum to handle the mess and its residue.

With its roller mop, the MOVA Z60 Ultra Roller Complete can scrub more continuously and efficiently than a vacuum with mop pads. The HydroForce™ Mopping technology ensures clean water is constantly being sprayed on the roller mop to keep it fresh before it makes contact with your floor again. There are 12 nozzles on board rinsing the mop while the vacuum sucks up the dirty water to prevent contamination.

The size of the roller mop doesn't interfere with its ability to clean effectively, either, as MOVA's MaxiReach™ tech lets the roller mop extend from the vacuum with a mechanical arm. MOVA promises 99.99% edge coverage from its Z60.

Another major issue for many robot vacuums and mops is dripping water on rugs and carpets on their way back to the station. As the Z60 approaches a soft floor, the roller mop will lift over half an inch and a protective shield extends to keep any water from falling with its AutoShield™ technology. The last thing you want to do is have to clean up after your cleaning robot, which makes this such a useful addition.