MOVA Z60 Ultra Roller Complete: Making The Case For The Future Of Roller Mops
Despite being one of the newest entrants in the highly competitive and increasingly crowded field of robot vacuum manufacturers, MOVA has quickly flown up the ranks. The brand has had a solid track record since its debut in 2024, with overwhelmingly positive reviews for everything from its budget-friendly P10 Pro Ultra to the flagship V50 Ultra. This fall, MOVA is doing its best to convince shoppers that roller mops are the future of robot vacuums with the MOVA Z60 Ultra Roller Complete, and true to its name, it makes a strong case for being the most complete robot vacuum on the market.
In addition to delivering a mopping experience that looks to be as thorough as any other robot vacuums released this year, the Z60 Ultra Roller Complete features all of the functionality we've come to expect from robot vacuums in 2025, including powerful suction, smart mapping, and a sleek all-in-one-base station. Let's dive in and see what sets the Z60 apart.
Roller mops do what mop pads don't
For years, spinning mop pads were standard on home cleaning robots. They serve a purpose, but they're certainly not the most effective way to clean tile, vinyl, or hardwood floors. In fact, I own an older robot vacuum with mop pads, and even when they get the job done, they require frequent trips to the washer and need to be replaced a bit more often than I'd like. That's why MOVA made the jump to roller mops, which it believes is "the future of robot cleaning."
The speed at which robot vacuum manufacturers are moving makes it difficult to keep track of every advance and innovation, but the advent of roller mops might be the clearest step forward yet. Robot vacuums with mop pads often fail to apply enough pressure to handle truly stubborn stains, and either way, they're reusing dirty water as they scrub. If you have pets running around the house, leaving food chunks scattered on hardwood or tiles, you're going to need a powerful vacuum to handle the mess and its residue.
With its roller mop, the MOVA Z60 Ultra Roller Complete can scrub more continuously and efficiently than a vacuum with mop pads. The HydroForce™ Mopping technology ensures clean water is constantly being sprayed on the roller mop to keep it fresh before it makes contact with your floor again. There are 12 nozzles on board rinsing the mop while the vacuum sucks up the dirty water to prevent contamination.
The size of the roller mop doesn't interfere with its ability to clean effectively, either, as MOVA's MaxiReach™ tech lets the roller mop extend from the vacuum with a mechanical arm. MOVA promises 99.99% edge coverage from its Z60.
Another major issue for many robot vacuums and mops is dripping water on rugs and carpets on their way back to the station. As the Z60 approaches a soft floor, the roller mop will lift over half an inch and a protective shield extends to keep any water from falling with its AutoShield™ technology. The last thing you want to do is have to clean up after your cleaning robot, which makes this such a useful addition.
Suction and smarts to overcome obstacles
You might think that all of the focus on the mopping system would mean that the vacuum itself would take a back seat, but the specifications suggest otherwise. The MOVA Z60 Ultra Roller Complete features a TurboForce 9 Motor capable of producing up to 28,000Pa suction to deal with all of the dust, dirt, and debris it encounters on your floors. Most importantly, MOVA claims the TroboWave™ DuoBrush is tangle-proof, so if you, your partner, your kids, or any of your shedding pets have long hair, you're not going to have to spend half an hour detangling the vacuum after it finishes cleaning.
The MaxiReach™ tech also extends to the vacuum, with a side brush attached to a bionic arm that reaches into corners and under cabinets. Whether you're a chaotic chef or have children in your home that leave crumbs and gunk in the most surprising of places, it's nice to know that your vacuum will be able to find and eliminate even hard-to-reach messes. Beyond navigating corners, the Z60 is also capable of overcoming small obstacles with StepMaster™ 2.0 and the LiftPro™ Chassis. These allow the Z60 to clear thresholds up to 3.15 inches tall by extending a robotic leg to give the vacuum a boost.
Further, MOVA's FlexScope™ Navigation system lets the vacuum know when it's approaching low furniture and automatically retracts the DToF (Direct Time-of-Flight) sensor so the Z60 can fit under your couches, beds, and dressers. No matter what shape you're in, crawling under a bed is a miserable task, and MOVA is doing its part to save your back and joints. Once the Z60 is back out in the open, that same sensor allows the vacuum to provide 360-degree mapping of your home in order to plan an efficient route through every room.
All-in-one base station for hands-free upkeep
One of the most compelling reasons to buy a robot vacuum is that they clean themselves, and the MOVA Z60 Ultra Roller Complete is no exception. The vacuum comes with an All-in-One Self-Case Base Station that automatically empties the dust bag, washes the mop with hot water before drying it with hot air, and sterilizes the washboard with UV rays. Personally, I want to mess with my robot vacuum as little as possible after I take it out of the box and set it up, and MOVA seems to make its robots with that in mind.
The base station also features a DuoSolution™ System, which features two compartments: one for a general cleaning solution and one for a pet deodorizer. The vacuum refills itself from both compartments, and then you can use the app to decide where you want each solution to be deployed throughout your home.
The MOVA Z60 Ultra Roller Complete is available now on MOVA's website and on Amazon.