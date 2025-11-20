Bring Healthier Water Home With Waterdrop Filter's Black Friday Deals

As one of the company's latest and greatest RO systems, the Waterdrop Filter X8 is hard to ignore as a value proposition. With a sizable capacity of 800 gallons per day and the ability to fill a six ounce cup in five seconds flat, the X8 is built to handle your whole family's water needs, day and night. Its sleek, tankless design also ensures that it won't take up too much space beneath your sink, so you'll still have plenty of room for storage.

Of course, the real reason you're buying Waterdrop Filter's X8 System is the 9-stage precision filtration process, which reduces impurities such as TDS, PFOA, PFOS, chlorine, fluoride, and lead. You don't have to take Waterdrop Filter's word for it either, as the X8 is NSF/ANSI 42, 58, and 372 certified. With a 2:1 pure to drain ratio, the X8 wastes as little water as possible (while saving hundreds of plastic water bottles), and you even get a smart digital faucet in the box to monitor your water quality and remind you when it's time to replace the filters.

For Black Friday and Cyber Monday, you can save on all of Waterdrop Filter's top sellers. That includes the X8, which is down from its standard price of $799.99 to $559.99 – a 30% discount on one of the most efficient and powerful reverse osmosis systems Waterdrop sells.