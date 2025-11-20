Bring Healthier Water Home With Waterdrop Filter's Black Friday Deals
As the assortment of Black Friday deals begin popping up online, there's always a temptation to spend money on products and services you don't really need. This year, do yourself a favor and put your hard-earned money to good use by upgrading the water in your home with Waterdrop Filter. From reverse osmosis systems to whole home filters, you're sure to find something that suits your needs during Waterdrop Filter's Black Friday sale.
Of course, everyone has different needs, which is why Waterdrop Filter has marked down a wide selection of its products from November 20 through December 1. Whether you live in a small apartment or a four-bedroom home, there's a Waterdrop Filter that could upgrade your water and your family's health. Just remember that these deals are only around for a limited time , so don't delay.
Waterdrop Filter's X8 Undersink RO System
As one of the company's latest and greatest RO systems, the Waterdrop Filter X8 is hard to ignore as a value proposition. With a sizable capacity of 800 gallons per day and the ability to fill a six ounce cup in five seconds flat, the X8 is built to handle your whole family's water needs, day and night. Its sleek, tankless design also ensures that it won't take up too much space beneath your sink, so you'll still have plenty of room for storage.
Of course, the real reason you're buying Waterdrop Filter's X8 System is the 9-stage precision filtration process, which reduces impurities such as TDS, PFOA, PFOS, chlorine, fluoride, and lead. You don't have to take Waterdrop Filter's word for it either, as the X8 is NSF/ANSI 42, 58, and 372 certified. With a 2:1 pure to drain ratio, the X8 wastes as little water as possible (while saving hundreds of plastic water bottles), and you even get a smart digital faucet in the box to monitor your water quality and remind you when it's time to replace the filters.
For Black Friday and Cyber Monday, you can save on all of Waterdrop Filter's top sellers. That includes the X8, which is down from its standard price of $799.99 to $559.99 – a 30% discount on one of the most efficient and powerful reverse osmosis systems Waterdrop sells.
Waterdrop Filter's G3P800 Undersink RO System
If you're looking to take your water quality to the next level, you're going to want to consider investing in Waterdrop Filter's G3P800 – one of its best-selling tankless RO systems. Similar to the X8, the tankless G3P800 is capable of delivering 800 gallons of fresh water every day, but it also brings a few improvements to the table. For instance, the G3P800 has a 10-stage filtration process that will remove heavy metals, salts, PFAS, and more from your drinking water.
That's just the tip of the iceberg though, as the G3P800 also has NSF/ANSI standard 42, 53, 58, and 372 certification, a 3:1 pure to drain ratio, a digital display on the system, and easy-to-reach filters that can be replaced in just three seconds. It's one of the more expensive models on offer by Waterdrop Filter, but it can save you time and money in the long run while also cutting down on the waste you produce by buying bottles and jugs of water.
During the company's Black Friday sale, you can grab Waterdrop Filter's G3P800 RO System for $699.99, which is 30% off its retail price of $999.99.
Waterdrop Filter's TSA 8 Layer Under Sink Water Filter System
Depending on your budget, your space constraints, and your water supply, you might be in the market for a different product. You might want to look into Waterdrop Filter's TSA 8 Layer Under Sink Water Filter System, which doesn't reduce TDS in water, but does utilize an 8-stage deep filtration process to remove PFAS, PFOA/PFOS, residual chlorine, fluorides, heavy metals, silt, rust, and more from your tap water. It's more compact than the RO systems discussed above, and by mounting it, you'll still have the entire bottom of the cabinet for storage.
Although it's more exposed to the elements than some of Waterdrop Filter's other products, the TSA 8 is built with strong, age-resistant, freeze-resistant materials to keep it up and running for the long haul. It even survived over 100,000 pulse tests at 150 psi.
For Black Friday, you can pick up Waterdrop Filter's TSA 8 Layer Under Sink Water Filter System for $94.99. That's a 24% discount on the regular price of $124.99.
Waterdrop Filter's WHF21-PG Whole House Water Filter
Having an individual filtration system for the tap you use for drinking water is important, but Waterdrop Filter also makes effective solutions for entire homes. Waterdrop Filter's WHF21-PG Whole House Water Filter features 5-stage filtration, reducing harmful substances such as iron, chlorine, and manganese while eliminating undesirable tastes and odors. It even protects your water pipes from rust, extending the life of appliances in your home.
Best of all, the WHF21-PG Whole House Water Filter is easy to install. You won't need to shell out for a plumber, as any handy homeowner can follow the instructions included in the package to attach the filter to main water lines. You don't even need your own wrench, as Waterdrop has included one in the box.
In addition to filtering the water supply of every tap in your house, the WHF21-PG is also being given the biggest discount of any Waterdrop Filter. From November 20 to December 1, you can buy this whole house water filter system for $116.19 – 42% off the retail price of $165.99. That price might even tempt you to grab one for a friend or family member for the holidays.
This Black Friday, upgrade your home with Waterdrop's revolutionary smart filtration systems. Whether you need the highest RO purity, instant hot water convenience, or a simple under-sink lead reduction, secure this limited-time deal to transform your family's hydration with the smartest and most trusted technology.
