Yes, You Can Change The Lock Screen On Your Kindle - Here's How

Your Kindle e-reader has made it a lot easier to keep up with your favorite books and publications. Whether you're using it in bed at night, on a train, or outdoors on a sunny day, most Kindle models deliver crisp-clear text, intuitive controls, and even some thoughtful page-turning animations to fool your brain into thinking you're actually holding a book. But did you know that you can also personalize the lock screen of your Kindle? It's a feature that's been getting a little more attention over the last few years, and it's likely tucked away in your Kindle's settings.

It's an option called Display Cover, and the reason we said "likely" is because the setting is available for four of the more popular Kindle models: the standard Amazon Kindle (eighth generation and later), Kindle Paperwhite (seventh generation and later), Kindle Oasis, and Kindle Voyage. You'll also need to make sure you're using a "without ads" Kindle to access this feature.

Now, what exactly does the Display Cover setting do once activated, and how do you enable it?