What The Colored Buttons On LG TV Remotes Really Do

First up is the red button, which carries out two different LG TV shortcuts: an AV Reset and access to the TV's built-in keypad when visiting a webpage. In LG terms, you can think of an AV Reset as putting all picture and sound settings back to their factory defaults. This can be useful if you've made an adjustment to your TV settings that you don't like, and you'd rather wipe the slate clean than try and remember what brightness levels were like before you went and tweaked everything.

To initiate an AV Reset with the red shortcut key, you'll need to be on your LG TV's home screen. The second function of the red button is helpful for those who enjoy using LG's web-browsing app. Press red when there's a webpage open, and your TV's built-in keypad will appear, allowing you to start typing in URLs and other search terms quickly.

Moving on to the green button, we have another two commands to cover: the ability to auto-tune your LG TV from its home screen, as well as the ability to choose items for deletion when using certain apps. For those unaware, auto-tuning scans for available channels and saves them to your LG TV. The vast majority of LG TV owners will probably never need to use auto-tuning, though, as the function is typically only required if you have an OTA antenna connected to your TV.

As for the green key's second shortcut command, you'll need to have an LG TV app opened (such as the Photos and Videos app) with selectable elements. Pressing the green key should allow you to choose items you'd like to delete.