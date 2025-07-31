Even Scammers Are Turning To AI To Negotiate With Victims

With massive data breaches like the ones we've seen in the past year, it's only going to become more and more important to keep your online data safe. And now, as bad actors turn to AI to automate their attacks and make them more easily scalable, we're likely to see more details of new breaches being reported each and every month.

And this advancement isn't going to make dealing with negotiations any easier. The chatbots that the bad actors are using are designed to apply psychological pressure, just as the humans on the other line might in non-AI related incidents. It's just one way that these negotiations are likely going to become even more unhinged and difficult to deal with.

The real meat of this report suggests that while some groups like Global Group are turning to AI, others are still waiting to see how the tools can benefit them. Because these attacks can often result in the theft of thousands or even millions of dollars, the bad actors will take any advantage they can get to up their profits and take from the unsuspecting victims they manage to latch onto.

And since the human hackers can still monitor what the chatbot is doing, they'll likely only improve the systems to make them harder to fight back against, making ransomware even more of an annoying issue to deal with.