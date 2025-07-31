ChatGPT's Study Mode Only Works If You Stop Cheating

Earlier this month, a number of leaks indicated that OpenAI was about to unveil a new "Study Together" mode for ChatGPT that would act as a tutor, similar to Claude's Learning Mode that dropped in April. Then, OpenAI unveiled ChatGPT Agent, its new AI agent that can work in a virtual computer on your behalf, leaking the new "Study and learn" mode in the process. The image below is a screenshot from OpenAI's ChatGPT Agent livestream that listed "Study and learn" right under "Agent mode" and "Deep research."

These were all signs that the launch of the new ChatGPT tutor mode was inevitable, and might arrive even before OpenAI released its most anticipated ChatGPT products of the summer: the open-source ChatGPT model and the GPT-5 upgrade. OpenAI finally announced the new mode on Tuesday, and it's widely available to ChatGPT Free, Plus, Pro, and Team users. OpenAI calls it "Study Mode," but you'll have to look for the "Study and learn" option in the tools section of the prompt composer, as seen in the following screenshot.

It's also important to understand that Study Mode will not stop students from cheating just because they have an AI tutor that doesn't spill out the answers as soon as you give it homework to solve. Students will have to choose not to cheat on their own.