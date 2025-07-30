Security Researchers Found A Serious Vulnerability In A Popular Vibe Coding Platform

Of course, this security issue is far from the first time we've seen researchers blow the whistle on these types of apps. There are arguments about how vibe coding can help make programming more accessible, but the big idea behind the movement is to let the AI handle all of the heavy lifting. This means you don't technically need to know much about coding to start using these apps.

However, not having that knowledge does put you at a disadvantage, especially since we've seen reports of vibe coding services like Replit going so far as to delete a user's entire database despite being instructed not to make any changes without authorization from the user first. And that was all because the AI received a bad response and panicked.

While losing an entire database is an issue, the big security issue affecting Base44 is especially notable as it would allow anyone to gain access to an in-development API despite the system offering multiple levels of authorization. The team behind the research even tested it by uncovering a couple of different Base44 applications in the wild.

The good news is that the team behind Base44 has already issued a fix for the problem, so apps made using the service are no longer at risk. But this research is a reminder that while these vibe coding platforms offer some enticing features, you should always be aware of what you're doing and how accessible your content might be on the internet.