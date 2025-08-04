Apple Is Working On A New Answer Engine To Drastically Improve Siri

As part of its broader effort to improve its AI offerings, Apple is reportedly putting together an "Answers, Knowledge, and Information" team tasked with improving the Siri user experience.

Originally brought to light by Bloomberg, Apple's goal for Siri is to provide users with a more conversational experience while also improving Siri's ability to handle general knowledge questions. Apple's current plan is to develop an "answer engine" capable of scouring the web for pertinent and accurate answers to user queries. This development is certainly welcome news to folks who have been frustrated with Siri's ability to quickly and accurately answer even simple questions.

Of particular interest is that Apple's AI improvements may not just appear in Siri, but in a separate chatbot app as well. "A standalone app is currently under exploration," the report notes, "alongside new back-end infrastructure meant to power search capabilities in future versions of Siri, Spotlight and Safari."