You Can Add A USB-C Port To Almost Any iPhone With This Custom Case
Ingenuity knows no bounds in the 21st century, especially when it comes to smartphone technology. Cutting-edge products and brand-new features are innovations we see on an almost daily basis, but who thought someone would go and invent a phone case with an integrated USB-C port? It's a reality, folks, and the brilliant mind we can thank belongs to one Ken Pillonel and his Obsoless handle. An engineer renowned for adding a USB-C port in 2021 is making waves once more with an iPhone case called the iPh0n3 – USB-C Protection Case.
This is a MagSafe case that can be ordered for any Lightning-era iPhone, and outfitting your own iOS device with it is as simple as it gets. Pillonel claims the iPh0n3 is compatible with wireless chargers, supports fast charging, data transfers, as well as CarPlay connectivity. And even though the latest batch of cases is already sold out (this is a one-man operation after all), you'll be able to sign up for availability updates on the Obsoless site.
How does the iPh0n3 case work?
Think of the iPh0n3 Case as a retrofitting device: It adapts your iPhone's existing Lightning connector to create a USB-C port. While Pillonel provides detailed instructions for installing the accessory, it's really just a matter of sliding your iPhone into the case, plugging it into the Lightning connector, and locking down the top part of the protector.
When all is said and done, you'll be able to use the vertically-oriented USB-C port at the bottom-right of the case with many USB-C devices and interfaces (e.g., portable chargers, a wired CarPlay hookup). The case itself was developed in Switzerland and uses a dark gray Nylon 12 plastic, a material best known for its long-term flexibility and wear resistance.
For those interested, Pillonel has also made all project source files available through GitHub and offers support for all products via Discord. Speaking of which, you'll also be able to purchase a number of other Apple accessories with USB-C retrofitting from the Obsoless shop. However, the vast majority of these items are currently out of stock.
What doesn't the iPh0n3 case do?
Any powered accessory (a device requiring power from your iPhone) is going to be incompatible with the iPh0n3 Case. According to the Obsoless site, this includes tech like wired audio devices, external storage, and displays. Yeah, that's a bit of a bummer, especially since you won't be able to use an external flash drive without removing the case first. Pillonel claims these powered accessories won't work "because those functions are locked to only work through Apple adapters."
As it stands, it doesn't look like the iPh0n3 Case is getting restocked until sometime in September, with pricing as high as CHF 49.90 (the official currency of Switzerland), which is roughly equivalent to $56-$58 USD. You can also order a lanyard loop for an extra $1.50 or so.
Apple's Lightning connector was a bold choice for the big tech company to make, and not everyone can afford an upgrade to USB-C Apple devices like the iPhone 16. This makes Pillonel's DIY venture all the more enticing for anyone looking to upgrade to a better port without investing in a shiny, new $1,000 iPhone.