You Can Add A USB-C Port To Almost Any iPhone With This Custom Case

Ingenuity knows no bounds in the 21st century, especially when it comes to smartphone technology. Cutting-edge products and brand-new features are innovations we see on an almost daily basis, but who thought someone would go and invent a phone case with an integrated USB-C port? It's a reality, folks, and the brilliant mind we can thank belongs to one Ken Pillonel and his Obsoless handle. An engineer renowned for adding a USB-C port in 2021 is making waves once more with an iPhone case called the iPh0n3 – USB-C Protection Case.

This is a MagSafe case that can be ordered for any Lightning-era iPhone, and outfitting your own iOS device with it is as simple as it gets. Pillonel claims the iPh0n3 is compatible with wireless chargers, supports fast charging, data transfers, as well as CarPlay connectivity. And even though the latest batch of cases is already sold out (this is a one-man operation after all), you'll be able to sign up for availability updates on the Obsoless site.