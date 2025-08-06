Google's New AI Agents Will Make Cloud Apps Smarter And Faster﻿

This year marks our formal introduction to the agentic phase of the AI revolution. AI agents are models that can perform more complex tasks than simply answering questions. These agents can work on behalf of the user and speed up workflows significantly. ChatGPT Agent is the best example of that so far. Announced recently, the AI agent works in its own virtual computer where it can browse the web, code, and access data for you.

The ChatGPT Agent will help you plan an entire trip and even book hotels for you in just a few minutes after you've described in great detail what you want from your next trip. I've already started using it, and I'll hand all sorts of tasks that would require several separate online searches or independent chats with the old chatbot over to the Agent.

While products like ChatGPT Agent are visible AI agents, deployed commercially for anyone to try, Google took the stage late on Tuesday at Google Cloud Next Tokyo 2025 to announce a series of AI agents that most people will never interact with. These are AI agents for the cloud meant to help developers and businesses improve their workflows with the help of natural language. End-users will still benefit from the new AI agents available to companies that rely on cloud services like Google Cloud. Apps can become smarter and faster as AI agents optimize them under the hood.