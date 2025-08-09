iOS 26's AirPod Update Has A Feature That Fixes A Big Problem

One of the most convenient parts of owning several Apple gadgets is being able to seamlessly switch audio between devices when you're wearing AirPods. A feature introduced with Apple's H1 chip, as long as all your tech (e.g., iPhone, iPad, and MacBook) are signed in with the same Apple ID, your AirPods should be smart enough to instantly drop Device A's audio when audio from Device B is introduced.

Here's a real-world example: You're on a leisurely lunch break, listening to a podcast via iPhone with AirPods connected. But break time ends, so you scurry back to the office, open your MacBook, and fire up your "9 to 5" playlist in Apple Music. You immediately hear your music through your AirPods, and your podcast automatically pauses — no manual un-pairing or re-pairing required.

The auto-switching feature works like a charm with most Apple products, with one glaring exception: Apple CarPlay has never been supported. For those unaware, this is Apple's car infotainment tech you'll find in over 800 current sedans, SUVs, and luxury rides. Fortunately, iOS 26 has plenty of improvements in store for Apple tech, including the long-awaited ability to control AirPods audio via CarPlay.