iOS 26's AirPod Update Has A Feature That Fixes A Big Problem
One of the most convenient parts of owning several Apple gadgets is being able to seamlessly switch audio between devices when you're wearing AirPods. A feature introduced with Apple's H1 chip, as long as all your tech (e.g., iPhone, iPad, and MacBook) are signed in with the same Apple ID, your AirPods should be smart enough to instantly drop Device A's audio when audio from Device B is introduced.
Here's a real-world example: You're on a leisurely lunch break, listening to a podcast via iPhone with AirPods connected. But break time ends, so you scurry back to the office, open your MacBook, and fire up your "9 to 5" playlist in Apple Music. You immediately hear your music through your AirPods, and your podcast automatically pauses — no manual un-pairing or re-pairing required.
The auto-switching feature works like a charm with most Apple products, with one glaring exception: Apple CarPlay has never been supported. For those unaware, this is Apple's car infotainment tech you'll find in over 800 current sedans, SUVs, and luxury rides. Fortunately, iOS 26 has plenty of improvements in store for Apple tech, including the long-awaited ability to control AirPods audio via CarPlay.
How will CarPlay work with AirPods in iOS 26?
iOS 26 is going to be a huge evolution for all Apple devices and tech — both in terms of new features, cosmetics, and improvements — and CarPlay is no exception. It's actually weird to think that before the iOS 26 beta went live, Apple devotees couldn't control AirPods playback with CarPlay. But now it's just as easy to control your AirPods with your car as it is with a phone, tablet, or laptop.
It should work like this: You get into your car while wearing a pair of AirPods, then fire up the vehicle. Within a few seconds, your AirPods should detect the infotainment system and automatically switch over. Now, any of your CarPlay inputs (play/pause, track skipping, starting a song) will result in CarPlay audio being routed to your AirPods. The feature should work in reverse just as nicely, too, so you'll be able to switch back to your iPhone audio once you arrive at your destination.
If you don't want your AirPods to have any type of interaction with Apple CarPlay, iOS 26 also introduces a feature called Keep Audio in Headphones. All you have to do is grab your iPhone and tap Settings > General > AirPlay & Continuity, then turn Keep Audio in Headphones on or off. This ensures your AirPods won't auto-switch to another Apple device, so whatever audio you're listening to won't be interrupted.
What other CarPlay features are coming to iOS 26?
CarPlay auto-switching isn't the only grand addition iOS 26 has to offer. This major Apple update introduces several new CarPlay features, including a vehicle-friendly version of the Liquid Glass UI. Apps and settings are getting a more refined look, and now you'll be able to add widgets to your CarPlay infotainment. This is particularly useful for those of us with HomeKit devices at home — like smart lights, cameras, and thermostats — that we may need to operate while in the car.
iOS 26 is also bringing a slew of new wallpapers to CarPlay, along with the ability to choose between light and dark modes for a driving experience that's easier on the eyes. You'll even be able to respond to texts with tapbacks, a thoughtful addition for sharing a quick road-bound response. While we're not expecting iOS 26 to officially release until mid-September, you can sign up for access to a beta version of Apple's latest software by filling out this sign-up form.