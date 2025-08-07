ChatGPT And Other AI Tools Have Little Impact On Google Search Traffic, Claims Google

For one, the advent of AI has seen an increase in the overall number of search queries. Rather than scour the web for answers or accurate summaries, users can now let AI do the heavy lifting. Google's own AI, in turn, benefits from this dynamic. Second, Reid writes that many people who use Google's AI Overviews ultimately click on the links that the AI answers are based on. This is especially true, Reid notes, when users are looking into a complex issue or looking to make a purchase.

The latter point certainly makes sense. Imagine, for example, you're researching the highest-rated vacuum cleaners. You might use AI to help you figure out what type of features you need in a vacuum and a list of reputable brands. That's all well and good, but after all that, you will likely click on a link from Google to make a purchase. All of this assumes, of course, that you're using Google's own AI as opposed to rival AI chatbots like ChatGPT and Claude.

As for reports that some websites are experiencing a decline in traffic, Reid writes that other websites are likely seeing an increase in traffic: "People are increasingly seeking out and clicking on sites with forums, videos, podcasts, and posts where they can hear authentic voices and first-hand perspectives. People are also more likely to click into web content that helps them learn more — such as an in-depth review, an original post, a unique perspective or a thoughtful first-person analysis. Sites that meet these evolving user needs are benefiting from this shift and are generally seeing an increase in traffic."

In other words, Google seems to be implying that sites that provide high quality content will be able to better manage and take advantage of the AI revolution without experiencing any discernible decline in traffic.