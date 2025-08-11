One Of Microsoft's Most Useful Mobile Apps Is Being Retired This Year

For years, Microsoft Lens has been my go-to for scanning documents, business cards, and other physical items like photos onto my phone. It's been a mainstay in my phone library and has remained one of the most useful of Microsoft's mobile apps over the years. Sadly, though, it looks like the company is ready to kill it off in favor of pushing more users to Copilot.

According to a new support page shared this week, Microsoft is planning to retire Lens this year. The retirement is set to come in stages, with the app remaining useful for a couple of months after it is removed from Apple's App Store and Google Play. The app has been around for over 10 years now, as Microsoft officially unveiled Office Lens back in 2015, though it has seen some major upgrades and a name change since then.

While there are other scanning apps out there — and you'll still be able to use Copilot to scan documents and photos — Microsoft's decision to kill the app off in favor of sending users to Copilot is a reminder of just how hard the company is pushing its AI offerings.