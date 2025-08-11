Apple Rolls Out iPadOS 26 Beta 6 With Key New Features

Apple is now ramping up the development of iPadOS 26 with beta 6 ahead of its official release a month from now. This version continues to tweak the general experience, as Apple is not only changing the visual language of iPadOS with Liquid Glass, but also adding more multitasking and productivity features.

One of the biggest changes available with iPadOS 26 that Apple continues to tweak with beta 6 is a new windowing system, which is another option for Stage Manager. While the latter continues to be exclusive to models with the M1 chip or newer, everybody now can enjoy multiple windows opened up at the same time. In addition, Apple now finally lets tasks run in the background, so if you're exporting a video or downloading a document, you can continue to work in a different app while the tablet handles the rest.

A little tweak that was made in a previous version was the addition of a Mac-like cursor. When using a Magic Keyboard or a third-party trackpad or mouse, you can shake it back and forth rapidly to make the cursor bigger temporarily.