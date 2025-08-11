Apple Seeds Beta 6 Of watchOS 26, tvOS 26, And visionOS 26

As Apple nears the end of the testing cycle of its future software updates, the company has just released beta 6 of watchOS 26, tvOS 26 and visionOS 26. These versions will power current and future Apple Watch, Apple TV, and Apple Vision Pro models.

All of these operating system updates bring the new Liquid Glass design to their respective platforms. With watchOS 26 beta 6, you can see it more clearly in the bubbly passcode screen, the Control Center, and the Notification Center. tvOS 26 and visionOS 26, meanwhile, offer tweaked icons to reflect the bigger changes on iOS 26, iPadOS 26, and macOS Tahoe.

With watchOS 26 beta 6, Apple is also focusing on a smarter Smart Stack with more proactive suggestions and an all-new Workout Buddy feature, which wants to be your healthy AI coach when you're running outdoors or doing your weekly strength training by combining the information available in the Health app and the voice of Apple Fitness+ coaches.