Apple Seeds Beta 6 Of watchOS 26, tvOS 26, And visionOS 26
As Apple nears the end of the testing cycle of its future software updates, the company has just released beta 6 of watchOS 26, tvOS 26 and visionOS 26. These versions will power current and future Apple Watch, Apple TV, and Apple Vision Pro models.
All of these operating system updates bring the new Liquid Glass design to their respective platforms. With watchOS 26 beta 6, you can see it more clearly in the bubbly passcode screen, the Control Center, and the Notification Center. tvOS 26 and visionOS 26, meanwhile, offer tweaked icons to reflect the bigger changes on iOS 26, iPadOS 26, and macOS Tahoe.
With watchOS 26 beta 6, Apple is also focusing on a smarter Smart Stack with more proactive suggestions and an all-new Workout Buddy feature, which wants to be your healthy AI coach when you're running outdoors or doing your weekly strength training by combining the information available in the Health app and the voice of Apple Fitness+ coaches.
Apple continues to tweak tvOS 26 and visionOS 26 in beta 6
tvOS 26 beta 6 offers a revamped Apple TV app, which comes with cinematic poster art. By making it easier to discover what to watch next, Apple is also speeding up the process of signing in to your apps for the first time. With rumors regarding a new Apple TV launching later this year, this feature will be a cakewalk for those upgrading to a new model.
tvOS 26 is also responsible for introducing new Apple Music features, including Lyrics Translation, Lyrics Pronunciation, and the ability to sing with Apple Music by using your iPhone as a microphone. Apple is also keeping some of these changes exclusive to newer Apple TV models.
On the other hand, visionOS 26 improves the overall Apple Vision Pro experience with the all-new Personas functionality, new Spatial Widgets, Spatial Scenes, Spatial Browsing, and Shared Spatial Experiences. With those features, Apple makes using Vision Pro more immersive, while still giving users the ability to connect with their family and friends in this mixed reality environment. Alongside watchOS 26, tvOS 26, and visionOS 26 beta 6, Apple also seeded the sixth test versions of iOS 26, iPadOS 26, and macOS Tahoe.