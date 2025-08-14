The Hidden Risks Of Leaving Your iPhone's Bluetooth On All The Time

Bluetooth has been around for a minute, and it's the type of wireless ingenuity that just keeps getting better. Thanks to the Bluetooth technology built right into your iPhone, you can do all kinds of things with your go-to mobile device, from hooking up a pair of wireless headphones to tracking down a lost item using Apple's Find My network. Your iPhone also uses Bluetooth to connect and share data with devices like smartwatches and other fitness wearables.

The list of Bluetooth-powered iOS conveniences goes on and on, and existing features and functions are frequently improved. But is it safe to keep your iPhone's Bluetooth turned on at all times? The short answer is no, because, at the end of the day, Bluetooth is a short-range wireless protocol, which basically means it's an open door to your phone.

This isn't to say we recommend always having your iPhone's Bluetooth disabled, but we thought it wise to shine a light on some of the security risks your phone is exposed to when Bluetooth is up and running.