Simplify Your Next Big Trip With The Latest Update To Tripsy For iPhone

Tripsy, the 2024 iPhone App of the Year finalist, has just gotten a major update. With version 3.5, the app now offers a revamped experience when planning a trip together with friends or family members, as well as for tour guides.

Created by Brazilian developers, Tripsy is by far one of the best options for those trying to organize a trip. This update is all about sharing on social media, being more collaborative, major improvements, and bug fixes ahead of the releases of iOS 26 and iPadOS 26 this fall.

For example, Favorite Guests is one of the key features introduced in Tripsy version 3.5. When traveling with a partner or close friend, the app will suggest them to be part of your next trip. They can also create trips and add you automatically. After all, there is nothing more exciting than receiving a notification from your best friend or loved one who has already started planning your next European vacation.