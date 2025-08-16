Simplify Your Next Big Trip With The Latest Update To Tripsy For iPhone
Tripsy, the 2024 iPhone App of the Year finalist, has just gotten a major update. With version 3.5, the app now offers a revamped experience when planning a trip together with friends or family members, as well as for tour guides.
Created by Brazilian developers, Tripsy is by far one of the best options for those trying to organize a trip. This update is all about sharing on social media, being more collaborative, major improvements, and bug fixes ahead of the releases of iOS 26 and iPadOS 26 this fall.
For example, Favorite Guests is one of the key features introduced in Tripsy version 3.5. When traveling with a partner or close friend, the app will suggest them to be part of your next trip. They can also create trips and add you automatically. After all, there is nothing more exciting than receiving a notification from your best friend or loved one who has already started planning your next European vacation.
New features landing on Tripsy
Tripsy's latest update goes far beyond Favorite Guests, though. Users can now set permissions for each guest, which changes how they interact with Collaborator and Read-only capabilities. For those who love planning trips, it's now possible to create a trip for someone else. You just have to turn off the "travelling together" option, and the next trip you plan will be just for your friend.
The app also enhances assigning activities, filtering them, and getting notifications from collaborations:
- Activities to specific guests: If you're traveling with several friends, they can now add specific information to the trip, such as their flights and hotels, so that everyone will know when people are arriving and where they're going.
- Filter activities by guests: When a trip has many activities to organize, you can use a filter to only show the things you're responsible for; this way, you can ensure everything goes as planned, and you aren't overwhelmed by the full itinerary.
- Notifications: In the latest version of Tripsy, you'll get a notification every time someone adds a new activity to your trip, which helps avoid duplicate events during planning.
Finally, you can now see your friends' trips, share your adventures on social media, and so much more. Tripsy is free to download, but a subscription is required to take advantage of all the features. You can download the app on the App Store.