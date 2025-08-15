How To Use The Blood Oxygen App On Apple Watch

After almost two years, Apple has finally redesigned and relaunched the Blood Oxygen feature on Apple Watch Series 9, Apple Watch Series 10, and Apple Watch Ultra 2 in the United States. This feature tracks the percentage of oxygen your red blood cells carry from your lungs to the rest of your body, and it can be incredibly useful to help you understand your overall wellness.

With apps like Gentler Streak, having the blood oxygen measurement helps you understand your readiness to tackle a new day of workouts or to give you a heads up if you're about to get sick. While this feature isn't FDA approved like the ECG app on the Apple Watch, it's still a worthwhile wellbeing tool, and we're going to tell you how to get the most use out of it.

Whether you ignored the Blood Oxygen app on Apple Watch before it was removed or you were thrilled to see in return in iOS 18.6.1 and watchOS 11.6.1, we are going to teach you how to use the feature on your Apple Watch and how to find the relevant metrics on your iPhone.