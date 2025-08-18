iPadOS 26 Beta 7 Now Available With Improved Productivity Features

Apple is getting closer to the official release of iPadOS 26, as evidenced by the arrival of iPadOS 26 beta 7 today. With this new version, we expect the company to improve the general stability of the iPadOS experience, while fixing bugs and working on increasing battery life.

This upcoming iPadOS 26 update focuses on new productivity features, as one of the highlights of beta 7 is the new Preview app. While it's also available for Mac users in macOS Tahoe, Apple says the Preview app was designed to work with the iPad and Apple Pencil, as you can sign documents, edit a PDF, or sketch with it.

The Files app has been super-powered by new view columns and the ability to change the color of the folders. Not only that, but the Shortcuts app now takes advantage of Apple Intelligence, so you can even create your own chatbot running locally on your tablet.