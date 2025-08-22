Don't Like ChatGPT 5? Use This Feature To Swap To Older ChatGPT Models

ChatGPT 5 is the default chatbot version for the ChatGPT web, desktop, and mobile apps for logged-in users, but subscribers who don't like the newest OpenAI model family can easily access GPT-4o, GPT-4.1, GPT-4.5, o3, and o4-mini by simply enabling a feature called "legacy models."

OpenAI released the GPT-5 (ChatGPT 5) upgrade a few weeks ago to ChatGPT Free, Plus, Pro, and Team members, and the backlash was almost immediate, despite the hype around the highly anticipated release. Some complained about the GPT-5 access limits, and others disliked the GPT-5 personality and/or performance. The latter group favored the GPT-4o experiences and the various other ChatGPT models that were available to paid users before the GPT-5 rollout.

Updates to ChatGPT: You can now choose between "Auto", "Fast", and "Thinking" for GPT-5. Most users will want Auto, but the additional control will be useful for some people. Rate limits are now 3,000 messages/week with GPT-5 Thinking, and then extra capacity on GPT-5 Thinking... — Sam Altman (@sama) August 13, 2025

OpenAI had to react to the criticism quickly or risk alienating some users, including those who paid for a premium ChatGPT experience. The company responded quickly, offering fixes. OpenAI raised GPT-5 access limits for the ChatGPT Plus tier, or the cheapest premium ChatGPT subscription. The same tier received access to legacy models, starting with GPT-4o, a feature initially available only to the ChatGPT Pro, Team, and Enterprise subscribers.