You Might Not Be Using This Little-Known YouTube Feature On iOS - Here's How To Find It

Virtually everyone uses YouTube, but not everyone knows about a certain semi-hidden feature that produces a neat effect reminiscent of when a TV casts a soft glow in a dark room. This little gem is known as Ambient Mode, and it implements color and lighting to create subtle background visuals whenever you watch something from the YouTube app in iOS.

If you're looking to add an additional element to your streaming experience, enabling Ambient Mode is as easy as ensuring the Dark theme is enabled in the app, which can be accomplished by taking a short trip to your Settings menu. This feature is good for either iPhone or iPad, and the effect it produces can leave you wanting to grab some popcorn and snuggle under a blanket to relax.

Unlike, say, YouTube hiding the Skip button for ads from time to time, this feature is an overall net-positive for users, as it makes for a nice little bonus element whenever streaming something on the platform. Let's take a look at how to enable it directly from the app.