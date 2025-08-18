Apple Card Feels Premium, But The Perks Sure Don't

If you've ever held an Apple Card in your hand, then you'll know what I mean when I say that it feels more like sleek technology than just another piece of plastic. The titanium build, the clean design, the way it ties seamlessly into the iPhone's Wallet app — everything about it features that trademark Apple polish. In some ways, it feels like the company reinvented what a credit card could be, stripping away hidden fees and the confusing fine print we've come to expect from the credit card industry.

Don't get me wrong, though: After using Apple Card for a while, I've run into a nagging issue that keeps bugging me more and more, particularly as the cost of travel continues to rise. It's that, for all its elegance, the Apple Card doesn't offer much in the way of meaningful rewards. Travel hackers and points collectors will no doubt agree with me here: Apple nailed the design, but didn't finish the job when it comes to rewards and perks.