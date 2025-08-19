ChatGPT Go: Cheaper ChatGPT Subscription Is Here, Starting With India
You can access ChatGPT for free by loading the chatbot in your browser. That experience is available even to internet users who don't want to create a ChatGPT login. You get better features if you sign in, and the AI's capabilities improve if you pay for premium access. The cheapest ChatGPT subscription costs $20/month in most markets, which might be too expensive for some people. That's where the brand-new ChatGPT Go tier might come in handy, assuming OpenAI brings it to more markets soon.
OpenAI quietly launched ChatGPT Go in India on Monday, with OpenAI sharing on X a tweet from Nick Turley, OpenAI's vice president and head of ChatGPT. "We just launched ChatGPT Go in India, a new subscription tier that gives users in India more access to our most popular features: 10x higher message limits, 10x more image generations, 10x more file uploads, and 2x longer memory compared with our free tier. All for Rs. 399," Turley said. "Making ChatGPT more affordable has been a key ask from users! We're rolling out Go in India first and will learn from feedback before expanding to other countries," he added in a reply.
A quick currency conversion will tell you that ChatGPT Go costs less than $5/month in India, a price that might be very appealing to those ChatGPT users who want better performance from their chatbot experience but aren't willing to buy the ChatGPT Plus subscription.
ChatGPT Go vs. ChatGPT Free vs. ChatGPT Plus - here's what you get
Turley's remark above sounds great. You get better features for a cheaper price, but those figures don't mean anything without specifics. So let's compare the new ChatGPT Go subscription to the ChatGPT Free and ChatGPT Plus tiers by applying the estimates in the tweet.
Message limits
- ChatGPT Free: 10 GPT-5 messages every 5 hours and one GPT-5 Thinking message per day
- ChatGPT Go: 100 GPT-5 messages every 5 hours and 10 GPT-5 Thinking messages per day
- ChatGPT Plus: 160 GPT-5 messages every 3 hours and up to 3,000 GPT-5 Thinking messages per week
Image generations
- ChatGPT Free: Up to 2 images per day
- ChatGPT Go: Up to 20 images per day
- ChatGPT Plus: No fixed number
File uploads
- ChatGPT Free: 3 files per day
- ChatGPT Go: 30 files per day
- ChatGPT Plus: Up to 80 files every 3 hours
Memory (context window)
- ChatGPT Free: 16K tokens (GPT-5 Fast)
- ChatGPT Go: 32K tokens (GPT-5 Fast)
- ChatGPT Plus: 32K tokens (GPT-5 Fast) and 196K tokens (GPT-5 Thinking)
OpenAI also published a support document that explains what's available to ChatGPT Go subscribers. In addition to the extended limits above, ChatGPT Go will also support projects, tasks, and custom GPTs. However, ChatGPT Go doesn't get support for older ChatGPT versions. The legacy models are available only to more expensive subscription tiers, starting with ChatGPT Plus. Also, ChatGPT Go users can't employ connectors or generate videos with Sora.