ChatGPT Go: Cheaper ChatGPT Subscription Is Here, Starting With India

You can access ChatGPT for free by loading the chatbot in your browser. That experience is available even to internet users who don't want to create a ChatGPT login. You get better features if you sign in, and the AI's capabilities improve if you pay for premium access. The cheapest ChatGPT subscription costs $20/month in most markets, which might be too expensive for some people. That's where the brand-new ChatGPT Go tier might come in handy, assuming OpenAI brings it to more markets soon.

OpenAI quietly launched ChatGPT Go in India on Monday, with OpenAI sharing on X a tweet from Nick Turley, OpenAI's vice president and head of ChatGPT. "We just launched ChatGPT Go in India, a new subscription tier that gives users in India more access to our most popular features: 10x higher message limits, 10x more image generations, 10x more file uploads, and 2x longer memory compared with our free tier. All for Rs. 399," Turley said. "Making ChatGPT more affordable has been a key ask from users! We're rolling out Go in India first and will learn from feedback before expanding to other countries," he added in a reply.

We just launched ChatGPT Go in India, a new subscription tier that gives users in India more access to our most popular features: 10x higher message limits, 10x more image generations, 10x more file uploads, and 2x longer memory compared with our free tier. All for Rs. 399. 🇮🇳 — Nick Turley (@nickaturley) August 19, 2025

A quick currency conversion will tell you that ChatGPT Go costs less than $5/month in India, a price that might be very appealing to those ChatGPT users who want better performance from their chatbot experience but aren't willing to buy the ChatGPT Plus subscription.