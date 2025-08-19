Leaked Pixel 10 Pro XL Benchmarks Match The iPhone 13, But That's Not A Reason To Worry﻿

Google will unveil the Pixel 10 series on Wednesday, but almost everything about the four new Pixel phones has leaked in the months preceding the event. A series of last-minute Pixel 10 reports dropped just in the past few day, leaking the Pixel 10 prices, some of the exclusive new AI camera features, and teasing faster battery charging support. Also, a Reddit user tested a Pixel 10 Pro XL demo unit in a retail store and ran benchmark tests on it. The Geekbench 6 scores were not extraordinary by 2025 standards, which isn't a surprise if you're familiar with the Pixel series. If accurate, the Pixel 10 Pro XL will score about as high as the iPhone 13 models that Apple released in 2021.

That might seem like bad news to buyers interested in buying a Pixel handset for the first time or hardcore fans who want the best possible performance for their next high-end smartphone. But Google has never been able to match Apple's iPhone in raw chip performance. Google's custom Tensor chips for Pixel devices have not outperformed Qualcomm equivalents either. That said, Pixel phones offer fast experiences for most tasks.

It's likely the Pixel 10 models will be quite fast in day-to-day activities, even if they can't outperform last year's iPhones or this year's rival premium Android handsets. The Pixel 10 series should also offer plenty of fast AI experiences, which is a priority for Google. The company should dedicate ample time to AI during Wednesday's Pixel 10 launch event, as Gemini is a key Google product on Pixel hardware.