Apple TV iPhone 17 Launch Event Leak Is Fake, But The Date Still Makes Sense

X user AppleLeaker shared the following images, both showing a purported listing for an Apple Event set for "09.09.25" saying that Apple accidentally listed the event. Initially, the leak made sense. Apple is a very secretive company, but it sometimes makes mistakes that reveal details about unreleased products.

EXCLUSIVE!! Apple accidentally added the 2025 September 9th iPhone event invite to the AppleTV App before promptly taking it down. The design is reminiscent of the OG MacBook Air wallpaper, likely a hint towards the new iPhone 17 Air. pic.twitter.com/b9qLYTfZJC — AppleLeaker (@LeakerApple) August 21, 2025

Accidentally listing the iPhone 17 launch event date on Apple TV before the official press invites go out is plausible. The leaker noted in the tweet that it was quickly removed, suggesting Apple caught the mistake soon after accidentally posting the event placeholder listing in the app.

UPDATE: I have been informed that this leak was fabricated. We will get real invites in the coming week or so we just need to be patient for a little longer. — AppleLeaker (@LeakerApple) August 21, 2025

A few hours later, AppleLeaker posted an update on X saying they were informed the leak was fabricated by a third party who then shared it with the leaker. iPhone fans who keep close tabs on all Apple rumors before a major product launch like the iPhone 17 event would have probably believed the leaks mentioned above were real. They offered the same event date that appeared in a report from a trusted source of Apple leaks in mid-July and early August.