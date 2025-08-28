One Of The iPhone's Best Camera Features Is Hidden, Here's How To Find It

At first glance, the timer button isn't immediately visible in the iOS Camera app. This is because the feature is tucked away behind a UI element some of us may not have noticed before: the up-arrow button. In fact, iOS 26 has further moved the button to an even less familiar spot. So, those using the latest iteration of the software may be wondering where the timer button disappeared.

To access your iPhone's camera timer, start by launching the Camera app. Then, tap that up-arrow icon at the top of the screen. The icon should turn into a yellow downward-facing arrow, with a list of options appearing in a ribbon at the bottom of the screen. If you're using iOS 26, open the Camera app, then tap the icon with six dots at the top-right corner of the screen to bring up the bottom ribbon.

Look for the icon that looks like a clock face — that's the iOS camera timer. Go ahead and tap it; choose between the 3-, 5-, and 10-second intervals, or select Timer Off. The 3-second interval is great for quick group selfies, the 5-second interval allows for a bit more preparation, and the 10-second interval is ideal for setting up a shot on a tripod and getting into position. Finally, tap the shutter button to kick off the countdown timer. The camera timer works in Photo, Portrait, and Spatial modes.