Apple Releases macOS Tahoe Beta 8 As Official Launch Nears

Following the release of macOS Tahoe beta 7, Apple is now seeding the eighth beta of its upcoming operating system update for Mac. This could be the last build before the Release Candidate version, which is expected to drop after the iPhone 17 event in September.

Through almost three months of testing, Apple has been readying one of the most important updates macOS has ever received. After all, macOS Tahoe marks the last major update for Intel Macs. The company said after the WWDC 2025 keynote that macOS 27 will be only available to Apple Silicon Macs. In the meantime, macOS Tahoe beta 8 brings the all-new Liquid Glass design, new apps, a revamped Spotlight, and Live Activities support.

With the previous beta, Apple added several new wallpapers, in addition to fixing a splash page showing a MacBook without a notch, which made us speculate that Apple could be readying a notchless display for the expected M6 MacBook Pro redesign.