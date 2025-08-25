Apple Releases macOS Tahoe Beta 8 As Official Launch Nears
Following the release of macOS Tahoe beta 7, Apple is now seeding the eighth beta of its upcoming operating system update for Mac. This could be the last build before the Release Candidate version, which is expected to drop after the iPhone 17 event in September.
Through almost three months of testing, Apple has been readying one of the most important updates macOS has ever received. After all, macOS Tahoe marks the last major update for Intel Macs. The company said after the WWDC 2025 keynote that macOS 27 will be only available to Apple Silicon Macs. In the meantime, macOS Tahoe beta 8 brings the all-new Liquid Glass design, new apps, a revamped Spotlight, and Live Activities support.
With the previous beta, Apple added several new wallpapers, in addition to fixing a splash page showing a MacBook without a notch, which made us speculate that Apple could be readying a notchless display for the expected M6 MacBook Pro redesign.
macOS Tahoe improves the Apple ecosystem
For a few years now, Apple has been steadily linking macOS and iPadOS. Among the features, users have access to Sidecar, Stage Manager, and Handoff. However, the company now wants to make using your iPhone, iPad, and Mac even more seamless. The Liquid Glass design gives a sense of unity to all of these systems, while Apple continues to improve iPhone Mirroring with a new Live Activities feature on macOS Tahoe.
Beta 8 also continues to improve Apple Intelligence functionality. Improvements include an AI-powered Shortcuts app that lets you create a local Apple Intelligence chatbot, a new Live Translation feature, and improved Genmoji and Image Playground tools. The new Spotlight lets Mac users take quick actions, while macOS Tahoe adds even more apps from other operating systems, such as the Journal app, Phone app, and the new Preview app.
Alongside macOS Tahoe beta 8, Apple released the eight test versions of iOS 26, iPadOS 26, watchOS 26, tvOS 26, and visionOS 26.