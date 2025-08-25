watchOS 26, tvOS 26, And visionOS 26 Beta 8 Now Available To Developers

Following the release of watchOS 26, tvOS 26, and visionOS 26 beta 7 last week, Apple is reaching the end of the testing period, as beta 8 has just been released for Apple Watch, Apple TV, and Apple Vision Pro developers. We'll keep an eye out for new features, but Apple is surely making the final fixes ahead of the Release Candidate releases of these upcoming operating system updates.

All of these updates focus on the new Liquid Glass design, as Apple wants to bring a more unified UI to its hardware. Apple Watch users will soon discover that the company tweaked several parts of the UI with watchOS 26, including a new look for the passcode screen, the Control Center, and the Notification Center. Opening up the Workouts app with the Action Button on Apple Watch Ultra features a new UI as well.

Owners of the Apple Watch Series 9 or newer with an iPhone 15 Pro or newer will also be able to take advantage of the new Workout Buddy feature, an AI-powered health coach for outdoor running and strength training.