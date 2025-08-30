9 Lightning Myths You Need To Stop Believing (And What's Actually True)

It starts with a flash that slices through the sky. Moments later, thunder follows with a deafening rumble. You are told to stay indoors, unplug your phone, or avoid touching anything metallic. Some warnings are rooted in science, but others are nothing more than myths passed down through generations.

Lightning is one of nature's fiercest forces. A single strike can carry over 300 million volts of electricity and reach temperatures hot enough to vaporize metals. This leaves no doubt that it can kill instantly or cause life-threatening injuries. In the United States alone, it kills 10-30 people each year and injures hundreds more. Worldwide, the toll is even higher, although many of these fatal or damaging incidents could have been prevented with accurate advice.

What makes lightning even more dangerous than its raw power is the false sense of security created by myths. Believing in the wrong thing at the wrong time can put you directly in harm's way. Let's break down the most common lightning myths and explain science-backed truths that could save your life.