This 2025 Erotic Thriller Is Dominating Netflix's Global Charts

One of my favorite things about paying for a Netflix subscription has always been the access it gives you to international content that you wouldn't otherwise be able to enjoy. And I'm certainly not alone; millions of Netflix viewers in the U.S. clearly have a similar appetite for the streaming giant's global fare, as evidenced by the fact that "Fall for Me," a sultry German-language film set in sunny Mallorca, has climbed to the #4 spot on Netflix's Top 10 movies list in the U.S. (according to the daily ranking inside the app itself). Flixpatrol, for what it's worth, currently has the movie at #1 on Netflix — a ranking I very much doubt, considering that "KPop Demon Hunters" is still riding high and in fact just broke yet another record. But that's neither here nor there.

Netflix — in its press material, at least — is positioning the new German movie (directed by Sherry Hormann) like a sort of cross between "365 Days" and "The Tinder Swindler." In other words: Think sexy thriller mixed with deceit and betrayal. The story is focused on two sisters, a marriage engagement, and a luxury bed-and-breakfast scheme that we come to learn might not actually be on the up-and-up. Add a mysterious club manager, plus the seduction of a one-night stand, and you can start to see why this one is climbing up the charts.