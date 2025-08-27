2028 iPhones Might Get Tandem OLED Screens Like The M4 iPad Pro

The M4 iPad Pro was the first Apple product to introduce tandem OLED panels, a screen technology that employs two OLED layers to improve image quality, save battery life, and increase the lifespan of the product. A new report from Korea claims that Apple might use the same screen technology for 2028 iPhones, with LG Display being a strong advocate of the technology.

The tandem OLED panel is a key development that makes a product like the M4 iPad Pro possible. The ultra-thin tablet features long battery life thanks to the M4 chip and the new display tech. Tandem OLED panels can offer higher brightness without increasing energy use or offer the same brightness as other iPads while drawing less power. Tandem OLED tech also protects displays from burn-in effects, which will increase the life of the product. Tandem OLED panels could be the tech that smartphone vendors need to further improve the display experience and battery life in smartphones that are getting thinner and thinner.

Apple is among the handset makers most likely to adopt tandem OLED panels in smartphones, considering it helped pioneer the technology with last year's M4 iPad Pro. Apple wouldn't be the first company to do it, as the special edition Porsche Design Honor Magic 6 RSR phone launched in mid-March 2024 features tandem OLED panel tech.