Thinking About Upgrading Your Mobile Device With AT&T? 4 Things You Need To Know
Phones age. They slow down with OS updates, they get outpaced by faster carrier technologies, and there are only so many drops they can survive. If you've been staring at your digital world through a spiderweb of screen cracks, or if you often find yourself waiting impatiently for your favorite YouTube videos to load, it's probably time to consider buying a new phone.
The process of researching, deciding on, and paying for a new phone can be stressful, but big carriers like AT&T have options out there to make the process convenient and affordable. AT&T has been providing phone service of some kind since 1876, and today, it's among the largest wireless carriers in terms of subscribers. The company has a number of options to make the phone-buying process less stressful, whether you're already a customer or want to move over from another carrier.
Plenty of phones — from brand new flagship devices to more affordable legacy options — are on the table, so if setting up a new phone with AT&T sounds like the right move for you, let's explore everything you need to know.
Stay flexible with AT&T Next Up Anytime
Customers who prefer to get their hands on the newest phone as often as possible can utilize AT&T Next Up Anytime. This upgrade program is the most flexible AT&T has to offer, as it allows customers to switch to a new phone after just one installment payment. The latest phones to hit the market will typically be available through this upgrade program, so if you purchase a device from Google Pixel 10 lineup and want to switch over to a new iPhone release within a couple of months, for example, AT&T Next Up Anytime allows it.
There is, of course, a price to pay for such flexibility. The Next Up Anytime program tacks an additional $10 per month onto your monthly installment plan. But that can be inconsequential if you enjoy having the latest tech in your pocket, or if you simply get a thrill out of unboxing a new phone. You won't have to worry about the remaining balance of the phone you trade-in, but you will be starting from scratch on a new payment plan every time you do so.
One caveat is that Next Up Anytime isn't applicable to existing phones. AT&T requires customers to enroll in the upgrade program within 14 days of making a purchase. AT&T also limits upgrades to three per 12 month period, but if you've paid off at least 33% of your existing device, you'll qualify for any promotional deals taking place.
AT&T Next Up is gone but not forgotten
Customers who aren't looking to change phones as often might lean toward AT&T's Next Up program instead, which offers some upgrade flexibility without quite as much cost as Next Up Anytime. With this plan, you'll pay an additional $6 per month on top of your monthly installment plan, and with that $6 per month comes the opportunity to upgrade to a new phone once your current phone is 50% paid off. The bad news is that it's not available to new customers, so only those who previously signed up can use this program.
AT&T's installment plans are broken down into monthly payments over 36 months. Therefore, those who have the Next Up upgrade program have to wait a year and a half before they are able to upgrade. The major phone manufacturers typically release new models ever year, so the Next Up program will keep you up to date for the most part.
Just like the Next Up Anytime plan, you aren't responsible for the remainder of your current phone's balance once you upgrade. You'll also have plenty of phone options to choose from, including new releases and any phones you missed out on while waiting to hit that 50% requirement. Should you want to upgrade sooner, you can make as large of a payment as you like toward your payment plan in order to get 50% of the phone paid off sooner.
Upgrade with a standard AT&T installment plan
The most straightforward and budget-friendly way to upgrade your mobile device with AT&T is with a good, old-fashioned payment plan. AT&T's installment plans are broken down into monthly payments over three years, which amounts to 36 payments in total. T-Mobile has been considering switching from 24-month to 36-month plans, but AT&T is already there. Spreading payments out over that span is a more flexible alternative to paying for the phone all at once. And while you won't be able to upgrade until the phone is paid off, you also won't have to pay the monthly fee that AT&T's upgrade programs charge.
Another benefit of having a standard AT&T installment plan is that you'll be financing the phone with 0% interest. Whatever the phone costs at checkout is what you'll pay. If at any point along the way you decide you want to upgrade, you can simply pay the remainder of your balance and be free of the payment plan. The phone will belong entirely to you at that point, which means you can do what you like with it, whether that be continuing to use it until it's obsolete or trading it in for a new phone.
Checking upgrade eligibility with AT&T
Current AT&T customers are going to want to determine exactly where they stand in regards to an upgrade. This can be done by accessing your account through the AT&T website or through the myAT&T app, which is available for both Android and iOS. After logging in, you'll be able to see upgrade options if you're eligible, as well as any remaining payments on your existing phone. This process can also be done face-to-face with an AT&T representative if there's an AT&T store in your area.
Those looking to move to AT&T from another carrier should be immediately eligible to enroll in any of the upgrade plans mentioned above. Becoming an AT&T customer is simply a matter of signing up on the AT&T website. You'll want to be mindful here, as you're still responsible for payments on your current phone with your current carrier should any payments remain. In order to trade that phone in with AT&T, you'll need to pay your phone off first.
Whether you're a current customer or looking to switch to the carrier, AT&T's upgrade plans each have their own form of flexibility. Between AT&T Next Up Anytime, AT&T Next Up, and a standard AT&T installment plan, you should be able to find the right way to upgrade based on your budget and preferred timeframe.