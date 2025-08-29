Anthropic Will Train Claude On Your Chats - Here's How To Opt Out

Anthropic on Thursday announced plans to collect Claude chat data to train future versions of the AI chatbot, giving users the ability to choose whether to have their chats included in that training data. That's the usual behavior for generative AI products like ChatGPT and Gemini. The chatbots are trained on lots of data sources during development, including information from conversations users might have with the AI. It's actually surprising that Anthropic did not collect chat data in previous years, considering that OpenAI and Google have the setting turned on by default. You have to opt out to avoid your data being used to train future versions of ChatGPT and Gemini.

The same privacy setting is now available to Claude users, including current and new customers. You'll be able to opt out of Anthropic's data collection if you choose to, and you can change your mind at any time. You might want to help Anthropic develop better Claude versions; there's nothing wrong with that. If you want your data to be part of future Claude training runs, you should still be mindful of what information you give the chatbot during your conversations and avoid sharing data that's too personal.

Anthropic's privacy change applies to Claude Free, Pro, and Max plans. These are the only Claude accounts that will be impacted. Claude for Work, Claude Gov, Claude for Education, and API use will not be impacted, meaning these Claude accounts will not contribute data for model training in the future.