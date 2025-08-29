Did Will Smith Use AI To Fake Concert Crowds? It's More Complicated Than You Think

Will Smith came under fire this week after he uploaded a short video to Instagram and YouTube Shorts showing the crowds at some of his recent concerts. Some fans quickly noticed inconsistencies in the clip that suggested Will Smith's team might have used generative AI to make a fake video. TechCrunch and blogger Andy Baio have pointed out that the clip Will Smith uploaded does feature signs of a video created or altered with AI. However, the crowds depicted in the clip are real, as are many of the AI-altered signs and individuals depicted within.

The explanation seems to be even more complicated than Will Smith resorting to AI to create videos showing fake crowds. Baio conducted a detailed analysis that suggests Will Smith's team might have used AI to turn photos from his recent concerts into videos. Such products are readily available to the public. In fact, Google recently announced a new Veo 3 photo-to-video capability that allows users to turn any static image into a video.

However, there's another element that might work against Will Smith in this AI controversy. Google recently ran an experiment for YouTube Shorts in which it used AI (machine learning) to improve the quality of Shorts without asking the creator for permission. People complained the videos looked like they were AI generated. It seems that Will Smith's YouTube Shorts clip that attracted criticism from fans this week might have been a victim of this experiment.