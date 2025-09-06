Can You Use Apple AirPods On An Android Phone?

Apple AirPods are revered for their impressive sound quality, powerful noise canceling, and convenient ecosystem capabilities. If you're an Apple devotee — owning everything from an iPhone and iPad to a MacBook and Apple TV — you'll know how seamlessly your AirPods switch between devices.

Now, what happens when you bring an Android phone or tablet to an AirPods party? Chances are, you may be asked to leave. But if the host is willing to look past this abnormality, you may be wondering if your precious AirPods will even connect to an Android device. Fortunately, Apple designed its earbuds and headphones to work with more than just Apple hardware.

That said, you're going to miss out on a few features and UI shortcuts that only iOS or iPadOS users will have access to. If that doesn't make you too upset, here's some tips on how to pair your Apple AirPods to an Android phone or tablet.