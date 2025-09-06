Can You Use Apple AirPods On An Android Phone?
Apple AirPods are revered for their impressive sound quality, powerful noise canceling, and convenient ecosystem capabilities. If you're an Apple devotee — owning everything from an iPhone and iPad to a MacBook and Apple TV — you'll know how seamlessly your AirPods switch between devices.
Now, what happens when you bring an Android phone or tablet to an AirPods party? Chances are, you may be asked to leave. But if the host is willing to look past this abnormality, you may be wondering if your precious AirPods will even connect to an Android device. Fortunately, Apple designed its earbuds and headphones to work with more than just Apple hardware.
That said, you're going to miss out on a few features and UI shortcuts that only iOS or iPadOS users will have access to. If that doesn't make you too upset, here's some tips on how to pair your Apple AirPods to an Android phone or tablet.
Pairing AirPods to a non-Apple device
The first thing you'll need to do is confirm your Android device is ready for Bluetooth pairing. Go to Settings > Connections > Bluetooth, and make sure the latter is toggled on. The next steps you'll need to take will ultimately be determined by what type of AirPods you own:
For AirPods 1, 2, 3, or any AirPods Pro model, make sure your AirPods are in their charging case. Open the lid, then press and hold the setup button on the back of the AirPods case. After about five seconds, the indicator light should flash white, indicating the earbuds are ready to pair. If you own either version of the AirPods 4 (ANC or no ANC), simply open the case, with your AirPods inside, then double-tap the front of the case to put the AirPods into pairing mode.
For AirPods Max owners (Apple's over-ear headphones), just press and hold the noise control button for around five seconds, at which point the indicator light should start pulsing white. Once your AirPods product shows up on your Android phone's list of available Bluetooth devices, simply tap them to pair.
The features and tech you won't have access to
We totally understand why a non-Apple device owner would still want to use Apple AirPods; they're comfortable, sound great, and deliver incredible ANC performance. But there are several AirPods features and customizations that are only available to iOS and iPadOS users.
For starters, you won't be able to seamlessly switch between audio devices, because this is a feature that leans on iCloud and your Apple ID. Instead, you'll need to manually switch over to a non-Apple device every time you want to bounce between your Android phone and your laptop. Android device owners also won't have access to hands-free Siri controls or customizable tap gestures. While third-party apps like MaterialPods allow you to program some Android device shortcuts to your AirPods — like the ability to summon Google Assistant — you won't get the same level of customization that iOS and iPadOS provide.
Other Apple exclusives you won't have access to include head-tracking spatial audio, Find My integration, iOS EQ settings (you'll need a third-party app for EQ adjustments), and even firmware updates.