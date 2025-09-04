DuckDuckGo Revamps Subscription With Upgraded AI Chat, VPN Perks, And More
Private browser and search engine DuckDuckGo is revamping its Privacy Pro subscription as part of its Duck.ai focus. With that, the company is adding more advanced AI models and other perks to its subscription, while still offering users the ability to continue using LLMs for free or ultimately scrap them, if you're not hooked on AI.
The new DuckDuckGo subscription continues to cost the same $9.99/monthly or $99/yearly. However, in addition to OpenAI's GPT-4o and GPT-5, plus Anthropic's Claude Sonnet 4, and Meta's Llama Maverick models, users also get a VPN, Personal Information Removal, and Identity Theft Restoration.
"We believe the best way to protect your personal information from hackers, scammers, and privacy-invasive companies is to stop it from being collected at all. To make that happen, we offer a layer of protection for everything you do online. Our browser, for example, is packed with a suite of built-in privacy protections, including our search engine that never tracks you," said Gabriel Weinberg, CEO and founder of DuckDuckGo.
Here's everything the new DuckDuckGo subscription offers
The new DuckDuckGo subscription focuses on four key features:
DuckDuckGo VPN: The company's VPN ensures your Wi-Fi connection is secure by hiding your location and IP address from the sites you visit. Users can protect up to five devices with DuckDuckGo's VPN.
Personal Information Removal: One of the most interesting perks of the subscription, DuckDuckGo helps you remove personal information from people search sites that store and sell it, which ultimately helps to combat identity theft and spam.
Identity Theft Restoration: DuckDuckGo also helps users if their identity is stolen. With the help of Iris, it can help you get control back.
More Advanced AI models: As mentioned above, DuckDuckGo now offers support for OpenAI's GPT-4o and GPT-5, Anthropic's Claude Sonnet 4, and Meta's Llama Maverick models. The company says models are updated regularly.
To access or subscribe to DuckDuckGo, users need to visit duck.ai and hit the Settings button to get to know all the perks. It's available in the U.S., Canada, the EU, and the UK. However, Personal Information Removal is only available to U.S.-based subscribers.