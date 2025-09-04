DuckDuckGo Revamps Subscription With Upgraded AI Chat, VPN Perks, And More

Private browser and search engine DuckDuckGo is revamping its Privacy Pro subscription as part of its Duck.ai focus. With that, the company is adding more advanced AI models and other perks to its subscription, while still offering users the ability to continue using LLMs for free or ultimately scrap them, if you're not hooked on AI.

The new DuckDuckGo subscription continues to cost the same $9.99/monthly or $99/yearly. However, in addition to OpenAI's GPT-4o and GPT-5, plus Anthropic's Claude Sonnet 4, and Meta's Llama Maverick models, users also get a VPN, Personal Information Removal, and Identity Theft Restoration.

"We believe the best way to protect your personal information from hackers, scammers, and privacy-invasive companies is to stop it from being collected at all. To make that happen, we offer a layer of protection for everything you do online. Our browser, for example, is packed with a suite of built-in privacy protections, including our search engine that never tracks you," said Gabriel Weinberg, CEO and founder of DuckDuckGo.