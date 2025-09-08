Protoplanet Vs. Dwarf Planet - What's The Difference?

Our solar system is much like a trail of microcosmic breadcrumbs: Follow the molecular bits as far back as they go, and you'll learn a thing or two about where many of our planets and other celestial formations came from. When tracing the roots of our cosmic sun kingdom, there's a good chance you've come across two astronomical terms: protoplanet and dwarf planet. A protoplanet is a planetary body that's still actively developing. A dwarf planet is a fully-developed planetary body that doesn't qualify as a full-fledged planet, because it failed to meet one of three criteria set by the International Astronomical Union (IAU).

Protoplanets and dwarf planets are remnants of our solar system's heyday. There are even hypotheses claiming Earth is the direct result of several protoplanets beating each other up. How can this be, you may be wondering, and what exactly is the difference between a protoplanet and a dwarf planet anyway? Let's take a closer look at the ever-expansive cosmos to find out.