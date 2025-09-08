Your Old PC Could Run 2x Faster Thanks To This Research Breakthrough

Imagine doubling the speed of your old PC without spending a dime on new hardware. That's exactly what researchers are exploring with a breakthrough system called simultaneous and heterogeneous multithreading (SHMT). This innovative approach could transform how we think about PC performance, delivering faster speeds without the need for costly upgrades.

The research, led by a team from the University of California, Riverside, highlights the wide-ranging potential of SHMT technology. Beyond simply making computers run faster, the system could improve hardware efficiency while reducing overall energy consumption. If successful, this could benefit not only everyday PC users but also industries that rely heavily on computing power.

This PC performance breakthrough works by tapping into the fact that today's computers, smartphones, and other devices rely on multiple processors to manage tasks. From the CPU to the GPU and even to specialized parts like the TPU (tensor processing unit), each handles different workloads to keep systems running smoothly. However, this division of labor can also create data bottlenecks as information moves between processors, slowing down overall performance.