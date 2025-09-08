How To Access The Developer Options On Your Amazon Fire Stick Or TV

There's often more than meets the eye when it comes to streaming devices and smart TVs from various brands. Underneath the UI we're all familiar with, manufacturers tend to hide developer menus that are packed with extra settings and other developer-friendly tools. While a majority of folks may never have the need to dip into these secret screens, those who explore may find anything from performance adjustment and network monitoring tools to app sideloading capabilities.

Among myriad options, Amazon's Fire TV Stick lineup — running FireOS — is one of the most popular streaming gadgets on the market. If you didn't know, Amazon's Fire OS is actually powered by Android's Open Source Project, and as you can guess, the software is home to a couple of hidden developer menus. Here's how to find your way to these hidden customizations, as well as what purposes some of these tucked-away features serve.