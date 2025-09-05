BGR's IFA 2025 Innovation Awards

Sponsored Content. We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Fall is always an exceptionally busy time for the electronics industry, with the holidays around the corner, major brands launching new products, and a new year fast approaching with countless innovations set to be unveiled. Speaking of innovation, if you want to get a glimpse into the future of technology this month, your best bet is IFA — an annual trade show in Berlin, Germany that has become one of the biggest and most notable in Europe.

This year, BGR is in attendance at IFA 2025, checking out all of the incredible new gadgets, accessories, appliances, and surprises that the show has to offer. A wide range of product lines are represented at the Messe Berlin exhibition grounds, from stunning smart lights and drones equipped with 8K cameras to sturdy gimbals for your phone and a floodlight camera powered by AI.

We're also proud to announce that BGR is handing out our inaugural Innovation Awards at this year's IFA, giving us a chance to draw your attention to some of the most intriguing, exciting, and unique products that made their way to Berlin for the trade show. PITAKA, Govee, and Reolink are among the award winners, and we're excited to share what they brought to the show this year.