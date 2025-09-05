BGR's IFA 2025 Innovation Awards
Sponsored Content. We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Fall is always an exceptionally busy time for the electronics industry, with the holidays around the corner, major brands launching new products, and a new year fast approaching with countless innovations set to be unveiled. Speaking of innovation, if you want to get a glimpse into the future of technology this month, your best bet is IFA — an annual trade show in Berlin, Germany that has become one of the biggest and most notable in Europe.
This year, BGR is in attendance at IFA 2025, checking out all of the incredible new gadgets, accessories, appliances, and surprises that the show has to offer. A wide range of product lines are represented at the Messe Berlin exhibition grounds, from stunning smart lights and drones equipped with 8K cameras to sturdy gimbals for your phone and a floodlight camera powered by AI.
We're also proud to announce that BGR is handing out our inaugural Innovation Awards at this year's IFA, giving us a chance to draw your attention to some of the most intriguing, exciting, and unique products that made their way to Berlin for the trade show. PITAKA, Govee, and Reolink are among the award winners, and we're excited to share what they brought to the show this year.
PITAKA's Aramid Fiber iPhone 17 cases will protect your phone in style
If you're already on the hunt for accessories for Apple's upcoming iPhone 17, you'll be excited to learn that accessory maker PITAKA is the first of BGR's IFA Innovation Award winners. It's often difficult to find cases that strike the right balance between style and protection — offering a look you want to show off while knowing your expensive smartphone is safe from the occasional drop — but PITAKA makes it look easy with its aramid fiber iPhone 17 cases.
Prospective iPhone 17 owners searching for something sleek and attractive will want to check out the Ultra-Slim Case, which has a nearly invisible fit while still offering protection with its durable aramid fiber and Fusion Weaving 2.0 technology, which forms a diamond lattice with the material. PITAKA is also introducing an industry-first four-layer integrated PitaTap button to cover the Camera Control while still giving users full access to the feature.
Up next is PITAKA's Aramid ProGuard Case, which is a bit thicker than the Ultra-Slim Case, but also even more durable with military-grade drop resistance, CrushCore 1.0 technology, and arched corners that form air pockets to absorb shock when the iPhone 17 falls to the ground. Finally, PITAKA's Aramid UltraGuard Case combines some of the best features from the Ultra-Slim and ProGuard Cases, offering an artistic woven pattern and Orca resin to double the impact resistance in addition to full-wrap protection and metallic buttons for a premium feel. Add MagSafe support, colorful designs, and scratch resistance, and you can see why PITAKA's cases made the cut.
Immerse your room in color with the Govee TV Backlight 3 Pro
There's no better way to fully immerse yourself in whatever show or movie you've decided to watch than with a TV backlight. These colorful accessories have become increasingly popular in recent years, and whether you're curious to try one out for the first time or want to give your home entertainment setup an upgrade, the new Govee TV Backlight 3 Pro deserves your attention after debuting at IFA 2025.
Winner of a BGR IFA Innovation Award, the Govee TV Backlight 3 Pro is the first of its kind to feature a triple-camera color-matching system with an HDR image sensor to ensure that the colors being projected in the room are a precise match for those on the TV screen. With its upgraded LuminBlend™ light strip, the flagship TV Backlight 3 Pro also brings an industry-leading high-density lamp bead design with 30% more brightness to the table, along with 16-bit color chips and RGBWWIC five-way independent light control technology to boost white light performance.
Govee AI technology powers the experience, giving the TV Backlight 3 Pro the ability to use deep learning to adapt to whatever you're watching, from dramas and sitcoms to epic sci-fi movies. Plus, you can sync your TV Backlight 3 Pro with up to 10 other smart lights and integrate it into your smart home with Matter compatibility and support for Alexa, Google Home, and Apple Home.
Antigravity A1 is the first ever 8K 360 drone
We were familiar with many of the brands on this list before we showed up at IFA 2025, but BGR IFA Innovation Award winner Antigravity actually debuted its first consumer product at the show. A drone brand incubated by Insta360 and a collection of third parties, Antigravity is making a great first impression with the A1. This innovative drone has the distinction of not only being Antigravity's first release but also the first drone to feature a dual-lens camera system capable of 8K 360-degree capture.
With lenses mounted on the top and bottom of the Antigravity A1's fuselage, drone pilots will never miss a shot while zooming around the environment. But the high-quality image capture is just the tip of the iceberg, as the Antigravity A1 also features FreeMotion technology and responsive head tracking to allow pilots to look around through the drone's cameras with intuitive hand gestures. Weighing just 249g, the A1 is compact enough to bring with you virtually anywhere you plan to record.
Rounding out the package are the Vision goggles and Grip controllers, giving pilots a 360-degree live view of everything the drone can see and precise point-to-fly controls that will have the drone up and running in seconds. Plus, safety features like return-to-home and payload detection keep your drone out of trouble. We can't wait to see more ahead of the Antigravity A1's launch in January 2026.
Make your filmmaking dreams a reality with the Hohem iSteady V3 Ultra
Your smartphone camera skills can take you far, but an easy way to catapult your filming and photography to the next level is with a great gimbal like the BGR IFA Innovation Award-winning Hohem iSteady V3 Ultra. If you find yourself filming your adventures, from strolls around your neighborhood to international excursions, having a gimbal handy can be a game-changer, and Hohem's next-gen AI tracking smartphone gimbal is looking like the one to beat.
Hohem's iSteady V3 Ultra features a multimodal AI tracker that was trained on millions of scenes as well as a high-framerate, 2-megapixel image sensor, allowing it to recognize people, pets, vehicles, and more. Other key features include native AI tracking to automatically frame and compose shots, 360-degree infinite rotation and iSteady 9.0 three-axis stabilization system to capture footage smoothly, a built-in three-color fill light for well-lit selfies, and an extension rod and tripod that can extend to over 205mm when users need to step away from their phones.
Perhaps the most intriguing element of the iSteady V3 Ultra is its 1.22-inch detachable remote with a touchscreen, which gives users the ability to control the gimbal and the camera on their smartphone from up to 10 meters away. You'll be hard-pressed to find a smartphone gimbal with more to offer this year.
TrackFlex's Floodlight WiFi enhances smart security with AI
One key component to any smart home security system is a camera to keep track of what's going on around the house. Reolink's BGR IFA Innovation Award-winning TrackFlex Floodlight WiFi accomplishes that and so much more. This dual-lens hardwired PTZ floodlight camera impresses with 4K ultra HD resolution, smooth pan-tilt control, and a triple passive infrared (PIR) sensor array. Not only is the camera capable of 360-degree coverage, it also has 270-degree out-of-field motion detection, auto-rotating to capture movement out of frame.
At night, the TrackFlex Floodlight WiFi shines bright with dual adjustable floodlights, each capable of providing up to 3000 lumens of illumination with support for warm (3000K) and cool (6000K) color temperatures. You can set modes manually or depend on TrackFlex to choose automatically based on the conditions. Plus, in addition to AI tracking, TrackFlex's AI Video Search feature gives you the chance to easily pinpoint key events that the camera captured without scrolling through hours of footage.
Whether you're looking to see all of the deliveries, guests, and more at your front door throughout the day or want to keep a close eye on your kids playing in the backyard, the TrackFlex Floodlight WiFi has you covered.