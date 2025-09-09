5 Useful MacBook Accessories Under $20 For Remote Workers
A MacBook is a versatile computer that can be a great choice for remote work given it's power-packed features, reliable battery life, and lightweight, travel-friendly design. While the device itself is quite an investment, a few affordable accessories can elevate it even further to boost productivity and ease of use. In this article, we'll look at five of the best MacBook accessories for remote work that all cost under $20.
We've picked products that'll help ensure a comfortable and ergonomic work setup while also being portable for everyday use and travel. They're essentials that you can often get at premium price points from big brands. But the affordable options we've found offer the same benefits without breaking the bank. After all, you probably rely on your MacBook for long hours when working remotely, so a few small additions that enhance your daily workflow are totally worth it. No matter what kind of tasks you're powering through, check out these nifty gadgets that will likely improve how you use your Mac.
1. ivoler Laptop Stand
Popular technology YouTubers like Andrew Ethan Yang often recommend a stand as an essential MacBook accessory, especially when working from home. But they usually recommend high-end products from brands like Twelve South, which can be quite expensive. A budget alternative like the $11.99 foldable stand from ivoler gets the job done at a fraction of the price. It can elevate your MacBook from 2.15 to 5.6 inches of height, allowing you to get your screen at a comfortable eye level. It's a simple gadget that makes working from home a lot easier, as you won't have to slouch over your laptop while putting in your hours. User reviews mention its effectiveness in reducing neck strain and its ability to work in various positions.
The innovative portable design also makes it convenient to take with you wherever you go. It folds down to a compact size of 9.31 x 1.74 x 0.89 inches and comes with a handy storage pouch that you can easily pop into your bag. Despite its flexibility, users vouch for its sturdy build quality and durability. It has earned over 23,000 reviews on Amazon with an overall rating of 4.6 out of 5, which is pretty impressive and showcases the real-world utility of the product.
2. BENFEI USB-C Hub
Many MacBooks come with limited USB ports and are only compatible with USB-C accessories. This makes it necessary to get a hub that can expand the connectivity of your device to support things like USB-A storage drives, memory cards, or even the receiver piece of a wireless mouse. This 7-in-1 hub by BENFEI serves its purpose perfectly and is priced at just $15.99. It converts a single USB-C port into an HDMI output, features three USB-A 3.0 ports, microSD and SD card readers, and includes a 100W Power Delivery charging port. It's pretty sleek and lightweight, so you can easily pack it along with your MacBook.
While there are many similar products you can find online, this one stands out with over 10,000 user reviews and an average rating of 4.6/5 stars. User reviews have highlighted that it's very durable and great for anyone working remotely. You also receive an 18-month warranty, which is impressive for such an affordable product and reinforces its high quality. Choose from black, gray, and red color options.
3. Logitech M185 Wireless Mouse
A wireless mouse is an essential laptop accessory that can help you stay productive because it's more comfortable to use than the trackpad on your MacBook. While many can be quite pricey, the basic Logitech M185 mouse provides all the functionality you need at an attractive price of just $17.99. It's powered by an included AA battery that can last up to a year, thanks to a smart sleep mode function. To begin using it, simply plug in the USB receiver to your MacBook, and you're set. It's incredibly comfortable to hold in either the right or left hand and features a handy scroll wheel for easy navigation.
This mouse has earned over 43,000 reviews on Amazon with an average rating of 4.5/5, which shows how popular it is. Users praise the device's long battery life and appreciate its silent clicks, making it perfect for late-night work sessions. It's available in seven color options to match your style.
4. CloudValley Magnetic Phone Holder
If you frequently use your phone alongside your MacBook, the CloudValley magnetic phone holder will be a great addition to your workspace. Simply attach it to the lid of your laptop, and it'll magnetically hold your phone in place right next to your laptop screen. It's great to keep an eye on messages when working or easily answering calls without breaking your flow. Users appreciate how it's easy to install and features strong magnets that function as expected, especially when using a MacBook and iPhone.
This nifty gadget is priced at just $15.99 and has an average rating of 4.3/5 stars from over 1,000 reviews on Amazon. It's made of a lightweight aluminum alloy material that won't add any bulk to your laptop. It also comes with a metallic ring that makes it compatible with non-MagSafe phones too, just in case. Overall, it's a practical choice for anyone who constantly needs to look at their phone while working on their laptop. If you're concerned about the attachment scratching your MacBook's lid, it can also be attached to a laptop case, which will keep your device protected. Continue reading to know about an ideal budget-friendly MacBook case.
5. MOSISO Protective Case and Keyboard Cover
After spending a huge amount on a MacBook, you probably want to keep it protected from scratches and scuffs. A great option for this is the MOSISO laptop case that comes with a screen guard and keyboard cover for complete everyday protection. We've picked the one for the 13-inch MacBook Air, but it's also available for other models. The case is fully vented for effective heat dissipation, ensuring proper airflow to keep your device cool during extended use. It also provides complete access to all buttons and features, ensuring that your MacBook remains fully functional while protected. Moreover, it also comes with two handy USB-C to USB-A adapters, which are useful for connecting devices like a mouse or a USB drive.
The included keyboard cover is ultra-thin, but it guards your keyboard against dust, liquid spills, and general wear. It's also washable, so you can keep it looking as good as new for a long time. At just $14.99, this protective gear is a must-have for remote workers who're constantly using their MacBook and often traveling with it as well. It's no wonder that this product has garnered over 8,000 user ratings, earning an overall score of 4.3/5 stars. It's also available in a whopping 45 color options, so you can pick one that truly reflects your preferences.
How these products were selected
We're committed to recommending truly useful gadgets that can elevate your lifestyle. All the products in this roundup have been carefully curated based on extensive research online and personal experience. We've only selected products with over 1,000 user reviews on Amazon and a high rating of at least 4.3/5 stars or more. We've read through hundreds of user reviews to ensure that the products deliver true value and utility.