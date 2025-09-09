Rumors Suggest Samsung Could Launch A Wider Galaxy Z Fold Next Year
We've been hearing some interesting rumors since Samsung launched its latest foldable, the Galaxy Z Fold 7, earlier this year. The latest, though, suggests the company might be working on a second Z Fold device, and that it could launch as early as next year.
This is especially interesting considering we've also seen rumors that Samsung might be looking to perform a limited release of its first trifold smartphone in the next few months. However, new rumors and unofficial images suggest that Samsung could be planning a wider Z Fold to join its foldable phone lineup as well.
The rumors come from ET News, in a report that suggests Samsung is working on what is being referred to as a "wide" Z Fold. This wider model will offer a flatter, square appearance when folded open, with a shorter overall design that is longer from side to side. This is very similar to the design we saw in the original Pixel Fold, as well as some other foldables from a few years ago.
Why Samsung might be preparing another foldable
ETNews says that Samsung's goal is to launch a "wide-type" foldable with an internal display featuring an aspect ratio of 18:18 and that Samsung has shared plans to develop a model that matches that description. Exactly why Samsung is pursuing a shorter, squatter foldable is unclear, though some believe it may be tied to Apple's rumored plans to release a foldable iPhone.
We also got an unofficial sneak peek at what the next Samsung foldable might look like thanks to an unofficial image shared on Weibo. Much like some of the older Pixel Fold devices, it certainly looks to be squatter. It does raise some questions about just how Samsung will optimize apps for the aspect ratio, as it is a bit off from the standard 16:9 aspect ratio used by many apps and entertainment mediums.
Along with its plans to launch a trifold phone, though, this second Galaxy Z Fold could convince even more users to give foldable smartphones a chance, especially with the success Samsung has seen with the Galaxy Z Fold 7.