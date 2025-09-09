Rumors Suggest Samsung Could Launch A Wider Galaxy Z Fold Next Year

We've been hearing some interesting rumors since Samsung launched its latest foldable, the Galaxy Z Fold 7, earlier this year. The latest, though, suggests the company might be working on a second Z Fold device, and that it could launch as early as next year.

This is especially interesting considering we've also seen rumors that Samsung might be looking to perform a limited release of its first trifold smartphone in the next few months. However, new rumors and unofficial images suggest that Samsung could be planning a wider Z Fold to join its foldable phone lineup as well.

The rumors come from ET News, in a report that suggests Samsung is working on what is being referred to as a "wide" Z Fold. This wider model will offer a flatter, square appearance when folded open, with a shorter overall design that is longer from side to side. This is very similar to the design we saw in the original Pixel Fold, as well as some other foldables from a few years ago.